Millcreek Township, PA

McDowell High School student passes away after being hit by car

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
 5 days ago

A McDowell High School student has died after she was struck by a car trying to get on her school bus.

According to a news release from the Millcreek Township School District, the student has been identified as 11th grader Alyssa, 16, who passed away on Dec. 15.

Teen, 16, critically injured after being hit by car in Millcreek

Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts issued the following message on Thursday evening:

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I write to share the news that our District lost a beloved student. One of our 11 th grade scholars at McDowell High School, Alyssa, passed away this afternoon as a result of a tragic automobile accident early Monday morning. The McDowell family shared some heartwarming memories, including that Alyssa always had a bright smile and cheerful demeanor.  In addition to being a pleasant person to be around, she excelled in cosmetology at ECTS as well as her studies at McDowell. Alyssa will be dearly missed.

Our heart goes out to the McDowell High School family and the family of our beloved student at this difficult time. Mitigating attention and the inevitability of increased communication to families is important during a time of grief; as such, we are awaiting updates from the family prior to sharing additional information.

Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts

Dr. Roberts goes on to say that the Human Resources Department, CORE and Crisis Response Teams will offer support and counseling services to anyone who needs it during this time.

YourErie

