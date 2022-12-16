Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Friday storm to bring widespread power outages to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- One final sunny day in store for Wednesday. Clouds increase Thursday, and then a very impactful storm moves through on Friday bringing high winds, coastal and freshwater flooding, and a power outage threat. Temperatures plummet for Christmas weekend with sunshine returning. Another beautiful day Wednesday. Winds will be...
WMTW
Powerful 'Grinch' storm to hit Maine Friday
Maine — A powerful storm is expected to impact New England later this week. Mainly rain this time but snow and ice are possible at the beginning and end of the storm as well. High winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns. If current projections pan out, it would ruin the chance for a white Christmas for many.
WMTW
Calm cold days ahead of Friday's powerful storm
MAINE — Cool, breezy conditions continue Tuesday afternoon with temperatures topping out in the 30s. Clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the lower 20s and teens. A high-pressure system will be over New England on Wednesday allowing for ample sunshine and highs in the mid-30s. More and more clouds then roll in on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.
WMTW
Quiet days ahead before Nor'easter hits Friday
Temperatures are seasonable today topping out in the 30s in most places. Gusty northwesterly winds will keep it feeling like the low to mid-20s through the afternoon. Plentiful sunshine is expected across southern Maine with clouds in the mountains as well as a chance for some light snow showers. Elsewhere, a dry and breezy day is expected. Tuesday features similar conditions and quiet weather holds mid-week.
Powerful Storm Likely to Bring Heavy Wind & Power Outages to Maine Friday
This past weekend was a 'doozie' of a storm for many people across the state of Maine. Not only were we faced with large amounts of snow, but that snow was super-heavy and wicked wet. Sure, it was great for building snowmen but it was horrible for shoveling and plowing. Oh, and don't even get me started about how the ground wasn't frozen enough and now a good portion of my driveway is on my lawn.
NECN
Maine Braces for Another Friday Storm As it Cleans Up From the Last One
Maine is beginning a week that is expected to be book-ended by storms. On Monday, the state was still feeling the impacts of a nor’easter that arrived on Friday, dumping two feet or more of snow on some communities. The weekend full of slush and heavy, wet flakes resulted...
The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.
“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
newscentermaine.com
Parts of Maine got more than two feet of snow from the Nor'easter
MAINE, USA — A Nor'easter pummeled New England this weekend and brought heavy snow to some, while others received almost no snowfall. Temperatures with this system were pretty warm for snowfall overall. Most in the state were right at or below freezing as the storm passed through. This made for a slushy and pasty snow.
More than 55,000 in Maine still without power Sunday from major snowstorm
Maine's first big snowstorm of the season has thousands without power Sunday as energy companies scramble to get back online.
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
WMTW
Many Mainers face more days without power after weekend storm
FRYEBURG, Maine — About 20,000 Central Maine Power customers were still without power Monday morning following Friday's storm. More than half of those outages were in Oxford County in western Maine, and CMP said many customers would likely not get power back until late Tuesday night. There were even some customers who did not have an estimated restoration time.
WMTW
Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Sunday, December 18, 2022. 7:00 am.
Simple Tip Saves Folks From “Second Shovel”
With talks of our first significant snowfall for the state this winter season on the horizon, it seems appropriate to bring back this little trip that could save you a big hassle during your driveway cleanup efforts. Like many folks out there, snow removal is one of my least favorite...
WMTW
Total Weather Alert for inland snow and rain to snow at the coast
Low pressure developing off the Mid Atlantic moves along the New England coast to bring the first big winter storm of the season. With temperatures falling to around freezing tonight, precipitation should fall hard enough to result in mostly snow across the area. Mixing is expected to be an issue along south coastal Maine. Across the interior, snowfall of 8-12 inches or more is expected, with lower amounts due to mixing along the coast. The storm will linger and continue to bring periods of snow to parts of the area through Saturday. High pressure brings quieter weather for most of the workweek, and then another coastal storm is possible just before Christmas.
Power outages could persist in some parts of Vermont after wet snow blankets region
While the state’s largest utility said it had already restored power to thousands of customers, more than 51,000 remained without electricity, with further outages possible. Read the story on VTDigger here: Power outages could persist in some parts of Vermont after wet snow blankets region.
observer-me.com
Mainers already venturing onto ‘hard water’ for early ice fishing despite risks
Winter has not officially arrived, but Mainers who enjoy fishing on hard water are already at it. There is only a limited amount of ice on many of the state’s lakes and ponds — and none yet on a number of water bodies — but some avid anglers have been setting traps and catching fish in recent weeks.
Comments / 0