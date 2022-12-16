Read full article on original website
Regina Williams
5d ago
poor baby girl and family I pray they find her it's a hard and scary thing to lose a child 🚸 praying for her and her family
Aunt of 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash appears in court
The aunt of two toddler girls killed in a suspected DUI crash last week was wheeled into the Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning as legal proceedings begin. The children’s mother remains hospitalized due to the extent of her injuries.
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished. “I can't forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about their conversation with the missing man 13 years later.
VIDEO: North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 calls from suspected DUI crash that killed 2 toddlers
North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
NLVPD release video and 911 calls from crash that killed two toddlers
Taeylr and Rose Marie Wilmor were killed in a suspected DUI crash in early December in North Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police locate 79-year-old originally reported missing
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail asked for the public's assistance in locating 79-year-old Gerald Makela. Police later located Makela.
Suspect robs Las Vegas casino cage before leaving in taxi cab, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect robbed the cage at a Las Vegas casino Tuesday morning before leaving in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. Sources said a person arrived in a taxi around 3:30 a.m. at the Silverton Casino, robbed the cage and left in the same taxi. The person […]
Mom, aunt of toddlers killed in DUI crash arraigned in court
The mother and aunt of the two toddlers killed in a suspect DUI crash made their first appearance in North Las Vegas Justice Court for arraignment on Tuesday.
Las Vegas man sentenced to 18 years in prison for armed robberies
Jonathan Nagel, 25, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for six armed robberies in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas.
Another casino cage robbed at a Vegas casino
The latest in a string of casino cage robberies was pulled off at the Silverton early Tuesday. According to investigators, the robber arrived to the hotel in a taxi, went up to the cage, robbed it, then left the casino in the same cab.
Contract confusion leads to Las Vegas U-Haul customer's felony arrest
From innocent to incarcerated. Customers who rented U-Hauls ending up under arrest due to missteps and misunderstandings.
Las Vegas man riding ‘homemade go-cart’ hospitalized after colliding with parked SUV
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his “homemade go-cart” into a parked SUV, metro said. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. at the T-intersection of Silver Chimes Court and Silver Whisper Avenue, between Spencer Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
Driver shared ‘entire bottle of tequila’ before crash that killed 2 toddlers: report
North Las Vegas Police have released new information regarding the crash that killed two toddlers. 8 News Now obtained a copy of the arrest reports for both women in the vehicle.
North Las Vegas police arrest Corvette driver caught driving 106 mph in 45 mph zone
A man was arrested in North Las Vegas after going 106 mph in a 45 mph zone Monday evening.
Update: 215 Northern Beltway reopens near Hualapai
The eastbound lanes of the 215 Northern Beltway are open once again to traffic at Hualapai.
Man arrested for going 106 mph in a 45 mph zone in North Las Vegas, police say
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department arrested a man for going 106 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on Monday night. Police said the man was arrested near Deer Springs Way and Losee Road for six counts of reckless driving, driving without a driver's license, driving with a suspended driver's license, and not having proof of insurance.
Passenger Who Was Killed From The Charter Bus Crash On I-15 Has Been ID
BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person who died in a crash involving a bus with 12 passengers near the town of Baker Tuesday night on Interstate 15 has been identified. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger of the bus, Velia Monarrez, a 68-year-old resident of Las Vegas NV, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
A piece of Las Vegas's history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen's club got demolished.
Several local drivers broke down on the roads Monday across Las Vegas
Rainbow Market, a gas station at Desert Inn & Nellis Blvd, accidentally put diesel fuel in their gasoline pumps, causing multiple car breakdowns.
Conkling gets two years for role in multiple murders￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman who helped a killer will be going to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho rejected supervised probation and ordered a two-year prison term for 23-year-old Brittany Conkling during a December 14 sentencing hearing. Conkling did not directly participate...
Former Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore chosen as new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump
Live Stream News #8NN Investigators Weather & Traffic Sports Las Vegas Now Community Contests About Us. A former Las Vegas City councilwoman Michele Fiore has been chosen as the new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump. Former Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore chosen …. A former Las Vegas City councilwoman...
