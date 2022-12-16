ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 4

Regina Williams
5d ago

poor baby girl and family I pray they find her it's a hard and scary thing to lose a child 🚸 praying for her and her family

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
paininthepass.info

Passenger Who Was Killed From The Charter Bus Crash On I-15 Has Been ID

BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person who died in a crash involving a bus with 12 passengers near the town of Baker Tuesday night on Interstate 15 has been identified. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger of the bus, Velia Monarrez, a 68-year-old resident of Las Vegas NV, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BAKER, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Conkling gets two years for role in multiple murders￼

KINGMAN – A Kingman woman who helped a killer will be going to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho rejected supervised probation and ordered a two-year prison term for 23-year-old Brittany Conkling during a December 14 sentencing hearing. Conkling did not directly participate...
KINGMAN, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy