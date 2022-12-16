Cardinals' play-by-play announcer won't return following DWI arrest

Detailed view of St. Louis Cardinals hat. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Bally Sports have parted ways with longtime play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin, according to the St. Louis Dispatch. McLaughlin was arrested last week for driving under the influence, his third offense since 2010.

"Dan has been the voice of memorable Cardinals moments for 24 years," the statement read. "We thank him for his contributions to Cardinals baseball, to Cardinals fans and for his many charitable efforts."

The 48-year-old had covered the Cardinals in some capacity since the 90s, working pre-game shows before taking on play-by-play duties in 2000.

In a statement issued Thursday, McLaughlin said he decided to step away from his role at Bally's Sports to focus on his recovery.

"I have spent the last several days reflecting on my steps towards addressing my health and the well-being of my family and me," McLaughlin said in a statement issued Thursday. "I have come to the conclusion that my sole focus needs to be on my recovery, which I have started, and that of my wife and (four) children. As a result, I am stepping away from my duties at Bally Sports Midwest."

Per the St. Louis Dispatch report, McLaughlin, arrested on December 4, is due for a court hearing on February 7 at the St. Louis County Justice Center.