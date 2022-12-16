ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals' play-by-play announcer won't return following DWI arrest

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3hoo_0jkPHwtc00
Detailed view of St. Louis Cardinals hat. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Bally Sports have parted ways with longtime play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin, according to the St. Louis Dispatch. McLaughlin was arrested last week for driving under the influence, his third offense since 2010.

"Dan has been the voice of memorable Cardinals moments for 24 years," the statement read. "We thank him for his contributions to Cardinals baseball, to Cardinals fans and for his many charitable efforts."

The 48-year-old had covered the Cardinals in some capacity since the 90s, working pre-game shows before taking on play-by-play duties in 2000.

In a statement issued Thursday, McLaughlin said he decided to step away from his role at Bally's Sports to focus on his recovery.

"I have spent the last several days reflecting on my steps towards addressing my health and the well-being of my family and me," McLaughlin said in a statement issued Thursday. "I have come to the conclusion that my sole focus needs to be on my recovery, which I have started, and that of my wife and (four) children. As a result, I am stepping away from my duties at Bally Sports Midwest."

Per the St. Louis Dispatch report, McLaughlin, arrested on December 4, is due for a court hearing on February 7 at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Remaining free agent targets for the Braves

We are approaching January, and the Braves have still yet to spend more than $1 million on free agents. It’s understandable for fans to be frustrated, especially after Dansby Swanson signed a deal with the Cubs over the weekend, but there is still time for Alex Anthopoulos to make some moves, and there are several places where the Braves could upgrade their roster.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski takes shot at Dallas Cowboys

Rob Gronkowski made his first in-studio appearance of the season on FOX’s NFL pregame show Sunday, and he wasted no time delivering a hot take. Gronkowski and his colleagues were discussing the NFC playoff picture when the former tight end brought up the Dallas Cowboys. He said he does not feel people are giving the Minnesota Vikings enough credit and took a shot at the Cowboys for being all hype every year.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite

Buck Showalter is reuniting with one of his old company men in New York. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the New York Mets are hiring Dom Chiti to serve as their bullpen coach. The 64-year-old Chiti had spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Chiti is plenty familiar with... The post Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Braves Hall of Famer named one of the MLB’s biggest offseason winners

Earlier in the month, Braves first baseman Fred McGriff was officially voted into the Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. He was the only player who garnered the 75% vote needed to be elected from an eight-person group voted on by a 16-person committee. And he was recognized for the accomplishment by Jim Bowden, who dubbed the Crime Dog as one of the MLB’s biggest offseason winners.
NJ.com

Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market

Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Yardbarker

Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season

Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Yardbarker

Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire

Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job

After managing MLB All-Stars like Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Liam Hendriks last season, Miguel Cairo is moving … significantly downward. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Monday that Cairo, who served as interim manager for the Chicago White Sox in 2022, has been hired by the New York Mets to be... The post Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a gigantic game for the Cleveland Browns. While it was an important divisional game, it was also a big game for quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the team’s win, the star quarterback had a message for fans of the Browns. So what...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training

Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Yardbarker

Braves add to their outfield with free agent signing

This isn’t the most exciting signing, and hopefully, it isn’t the only way the Braves plan to address their situation in left field. With that being said, these are the kind of deals that have really paid off for Atlanta under Alex Anthopoulos, and Luplow has some upside. He’s a platoon option that thrives against lefties. For his career, he owns an .841 OPS against southpaws with 31 homers in 430 at-bats. Luplow is not a guy that hits for average, but he has a lot of pop in his bat and owns a career 101 OPS+.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees’ starting infield for the 2023 season

The Yankees currently have a log jam in the infield they have to sift through over the next few months. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload Josh Donaldson and his bloated contract, but there have been no takers, given the baggage that comes with him. There are...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

46K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy