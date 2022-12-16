ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Austin American-Statesman

LBJ continues to feed college football teams with three more signees

LBJ has developed a conveyor belt for high school football players who aspire to succeed at the next level.  At a school assembly Wednesday, coach Jahmal Fenner introduced three seniors who signed national letters of intent. Running back Sedrick Alexander (Vanderbilt), offensive tackle John Bragg (Louisiana) and linebacker Latreveon McCutchin (Houston) addressed a large...
