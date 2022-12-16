Read full article on original website
Lisa Small
5d ago
all of you need to shut up about his money. don't speculate what you think happened....when you have no clue. Your just starting unnecessary rumors....shame on you.
Reply(34)
239
Erma Torrance
5d ago
If you are not sure about why he committed sucide, keep your mouth CLOSED! The man has not been buried, and people are still grieving! You have no compassion, no class, and no respect.
Reply(7)
133
Anita Stamps
5d ago
mental health is real! please respect the family. no matter what Twitch did or did not do is none of our business. And only God knows the truth, so stop speculating
Reply(3)
120
