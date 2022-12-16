Read full article on original website
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
WDBJ7.com
Angel Tree program gives gifts to more than 1,000 children in Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley families in need received presents Tuesday to put under the tree for Christmas morning. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program makes sure every child feels special this holiday season. Bags filled with toys and clothes went into the cars of families who need...
Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community comes out for annual “Holiday Lights Tour”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 community members hopped on their bikes Tuesday night for the 6th annual “Holiday Lights Tour.”. The group did a five mile loop where they checked out all the light displays in the Grandin Neighborhood. But they also showed their holiday spirit through dressing up and decorating their bikes.
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Encouraging gratitude and generosity in your kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Small children often show that they have big hearts. The key is to nurture that generosity as they grow older. “Making gratitude a part of your daily life is the best way to help children or teens to understand that they are present in the world around them, that there are many things that they can be thankful for, and that they have the responsibility and an opportunity to give back to make their community a better place,” says philanthropic advisor Shanna Hocking.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg PD asking residents and visitors to fill out survey on department performance
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents and visitors to fill out a survey that will provide feedback on the department’s performance and perception of safety in Lynchburg. The survey will be active through December 30. The survey will allow people to share feedback on...
wfirnews.com
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WDBJ7.com
TAP looks back and ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress (TAP) has helped more than 4,000 households across the Roanoke Valley this past year. President and CEO Annette Lewis visited Here @ Home to talk about the needs the organization is seeing, and what’s to come in the new year. In...
WDBJ7.com
Camper stolen in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen camper. The white 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper was stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County. Deputies say the camper was last seen Tuesday afternoon. The camper has a new spare tire mount...
WDBJ7.com
Hip Hop Santa comes to the Star City with many surprises
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last 17 years, one man has been giving Christmas presents to people in need, 11 years in Richmond and 6 years in Roanoke. Usually, you see Father Christmas sitting in a big chair. But Hip-Hop Santa rides in a motorcycle. “I’m a different Santa....
WSLS
Roanoke County woman killed days before Christmas, suspected killer now behind bars
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have identified the woman they say was killed as 35-year-old Cierra Easley. A house fire has turned into a murder investigation in Roanoke County. Police say just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue were called to a home on...
WDBJ7.com
Water main break causes road closures in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Yellow Mountain Rd SE at Welcome Valley Rd SE is closed due to a water main break, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say the road is iced over and unsafe for travel. The road will remain closed until it can be treated. Drivers are...
WDBJ7.com
Prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many things can be a fire hazard during the holiday season, but one some may forget about is that Christmas tree. Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue tells us the dangers live cut Christmas trees can pose during the holiday season. ”We have a...
WDBJ7.com
Do you know proper holiday etiquette?
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s that time of year for holiday parties and get-togethers - so it’s important that we know proper etiquette. Natalie Faunce sat down with the Director of National League of Junior Cotillions for advice.
WDBJ7.com
Water authority offers tips to protect pipes in freezing weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Western Virginia Water Authority Release) - With forecasts calling for an extended period of very cold weather, Western Virginia Water Authority urges customers to protect their plumbing pipes to avoid frozen water lines. Steps from WVWA you can take to prevent your pipes from freezing:. Let a small...
cardinalnews.org
Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke Co. along I-81S cleared
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. Traffic has resumed along all lanes. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-81S has closed both lanes and the left shoulder, according to VDOT. The right shoulder is being utilized to move traffic. The crash was at mile marker...
WHSV
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
cbs19news
Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in Roanoke County murder
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Roanoke County Information Office, the Roanoke County Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after being called to a structure fire last night. Reports say, just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue answered a call...
