Chattanooga defeats Middle Tennessee 82-73

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Stephens' 24 points helped Chattanooga defeat Middle Tennessee 82-73 on Thursday night.

Stephens added 11 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for the Mocs (8-3). Jamal Johnson scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Dalvin White was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Mocs prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Eli Lawrence finished with 21 points for the Blue Raiders (7-4). DeAndre Dishman added 16 points, four assists and three steals for Middle Tennessee. Camryn Weston also had 15 points, six assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .