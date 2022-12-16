Trending: Henry Cavill Loses Superman Role, Kate Walsh Talks 'Emily in Paris,' & 'Spice World' Turns 25

"MOVIE BIZ INTRIGUE AMC Entertainment, the largest movie theater chain in the United States, was reportedly in talks with Cineworld theaters, the second-largest movie theater chain, to purchase some of its assets, but negotiations fizzled. Cineworld is currently undergoing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, so the deal might have given the company a financial lifeline. Alas, no agreement was reached, and the SEC filing noted that "at this time negotiations are not continuing."WORK OUT ON… NETFLIX In a play to offer customers more interactive content, Netflix is adding Nike Training Club workouts to its streaming lineup. The companies are following the lead of...
"JACK RYAN RETURNSThe third season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Amazon Prime Video after a three-year hiatus. The series, starring John Krasinski, shut down during the pandemic and is now reemerging amid a very different geopolitical situation. The latest season concerns a Russian plot to invade neighboring countries. However, production wrapped long before the actual Russian invasion of Ukraine, which might cause some cognitive dissonance for viewers. TOM CRUISE JUMPS OFF A CLIFF A new featurette from the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One just dropped, and it shows Tom Cruise preparing for what the action star calls "far...
"By Lindsey Bahr“Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. The sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally for a $434.5 million global debut, according to studio estimates on Sunday.It tied with “The Batman” as the fourth highest domestic debut of the year, behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ( $187.4 million in May ), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” ( $181 million in November ) and “Thor:...
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
"MARIAH CAREY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL On Tuesday night, the so-called "Queen of Christmas," Mariah Carey, is hosting her annual Christmas special on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET. This highly anticipated television concert comes just days after another yearly tradition: Carey's classic All I Want for Christmas Is You has once again topped the Billboard Hot 100. The pop star's holiday-themed performance was filmed on the Madison Square Garden stage. BURGLAR CAUGHT AT DE NIRO'S HOMEMeanwhile, even burglars are getting in the Christmas spirit. A known thief broke into the Manhattan townhouse of Robert De Niro on Monday in the hopes of...
Justin Bieber arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) H&M is pulling all merchandise featuring Justin Bieber from its stores one day after the pop star accused the brand of selling the clothes without his permission.
"By Maddie BurakoffScientists have uncovered new clues about a curious fossil site in Nevada, a graveyard for dozens of giant marine reptiles. Instead of the site of a massive die-off as suspected, it might have been an ancient maternity ward where the creatures came to give birth.The site is famous for its fossils from giant ichthyosaurs — reptiles that dominated the ancient seas and could grow up to the size of a school bus. The creatures — the name means fish lizard — were underwater predators with large paddle-shaped flippers and long jaws full of teeth.Since the ichthyosaur bones in...
Heather Andersen, the founder and owner of New York Pilates, joined Cheddar News' Hena Doba on a Walk and Talk to check out her newest location, discuss the evolution of boutique fitness, and break down what the Pilates hype is all about.
"It's been just over a week since WNBA star Britney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony, but she said she is ready to make her way back to the court.Griner took to Instagram to address fans who have supported her since her detention earlier this year. The six-time all-star said she was grateful to be back in the U.S. and that she plans on returning to her Phoenix Mercury team this season. Griner was released from Russian custody on Dec. 8 in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout after being arrested in February on drug charges."The last 10...
"Shares of Nike soared around 13 percent Wednesday after the release of an earnings report showing sizable revenue gains and some progress on clearing out excess inventory. The footwear and apparel giant reported a 17 percent increase in revenues from a year ago, while inventories fell 3 percent from last quarter, even as they remain up 43 percent year-over-year."We believe the inventory peak is behind us as actions we're taking in the marketplace are working," Nike CEO John Donahoe said.Both the revenue bump and inventory decline were fueled by heavy promotional activities during the quarter (i.e. discounts), which means the progress came at the expense of profits.Gross profit margin actually fell 3 percent due to the markdowns. Like many retail brands, supply chain woes have left Nike's inventories out of whack, forcing the company to heavily discount products in order to clear shelves. On the falling inventory levels, Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said during the earnings call: "We think it puts us in a position of strength relative to the marketplace to be clean and to be ready to face whatever uncertainties are in front of us.""
"The housing downturn continued apace with existing home sales falling 7.7 percent in November from the month before, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The data marks the 10th straight month of falling sales, and a 35.4 percent year-over-year decline for a market that just last year was red-hot. Once again, the culprit is clear: rising mortgage rates. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.31 percent as of last week, according to Freddie Mac. That marks a slight decline from the week prior but a doubling from last year. "In essence, the residential real estate market was frozen in November, resembling...
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks rose on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, lifting major indexes into the green for the week as investors remain focused on stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession.The S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 3:24 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 496 points, or 1.5%, to 33,345 and the Nasdaq rose 1.5%.Technology companies powered a big share of the rally. Apple rose 2.4%.Health care and financial company stocks also helped lift the market. Eli Lilly rose 2.4% and Bank of America added 1.4%.Nike surged 13.2% for the biggest gain among...
"On Monday, the House January 6 Committee urged the Department of Justice to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump during its final meeting. The committee, tasked with investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, announced several non-binding referrals as it wrapped up its investigation."We understand the gravity of each and every referral we are making today just as we understand the magnitude of the crime against democracy that we describe in our report,” Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said. “But we have gone where the facts and the law lead us, and inescapably they lead us here."The panel, made...
"By Zeke Miller Lisa Mascaro, and E. Eduardo CastilloUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress in a bid to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders.A U.S. official confirmed that a U.S. Air Force jet carrying the Ukrainian leader landed at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital. Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account before his arrival that the visit, his first known trip outside Ukraine since the war began in February, was “to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities” of Ukraine and to...
