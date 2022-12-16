Read full article on original website
Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Time to Buy Near Multi-Year Low?
Block’s revenues continue to grow while profitability is improving rapidly. This may signal a buying opportunity considering its beaten-down stock price. Block (NYSE: SQ) shares are currently hovering at the same levels they were trading all the way back in 2018. Does this signal a buying opportunity? In my view, probably, yes.
‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy
One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business.
Two ASX stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
With the help of the TipRanks Smart Score tool, we have picked two Australian stocks with a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.”. The most perplexing aspect of selecting stocks for investment is conducting in-depth research from a large pool of data. The different TipRanks tools do the job easily and provide great relief to investors.
Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks and How to Choose Them
As we are heading into 2023, dividend growth stocks have been attracting increased investor interest. After a shaky 2022 and looming fears of a potential recession in 2023, many investors have now shifted their attention to companies that can provide growing and reliable dividends in an effort to reduce uncertainty and achieve more predictable returns.
3 Appealing Tech Stocks Wall Street Loves for 2023
Wall Street has been busy downgrading many names in tech in recent months. ATVI, AVGO, and FTNT are the stocks that maintain their “Strong Buy” ratings, even in the face of 2023 economic turbulence. It’s been a turbulent year for tech, but many Wall Street analysts aren’t ready...
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Will 2023 be Apple’s Year? Citi Says It’s Possible
Consumer technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has not had a great year. After years of market dominance, the latest developments haven’t been great. However, the stock was up today and kept that lead going into after-hours trading as well. The newest word from analysts suggests that Apple’s year could start as early as January 1.
Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.05. According to TipRanks, Tsai is an analyst with an average return of -1.6% and...
RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Newell Brands (NWL)
RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Newell Brands (NWL – Research Report) on December 16 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $12.61. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coty, Duckhorn Portfolio, and...
PHG Rises after Tests Show Recalled Device Unlikely to be Harmful
Shares of health technology company Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) were on an upswing in morning trading on Wednesday after it provided an update on the test and research program associated with the voluntary recall notification related to its polyester-based polyurethane sound abatement foam in specific CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilator devices (DreamStation devices).
Jarden Keeps Their Buy Rating on Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAUGF)
In a report released on December 16, Kieran Chidgey from Jarden maintained a Buy rating on Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAUGF – Research Report), with a price target of A$5.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07. According to TipRanks, Chidgey is a 3-star analyst with an...
ARKK Sinks: Fund Hits New Five-Year Low
Many focus on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and its recent drops. However, there’s another property closely tied to it. Specifically, Cathie Wood’s ARKK (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Innovation Fund. The fund bought heavily into Tesla over the years, and now, it’s taking substantial flak as it faces its lowest price in the last five years.
RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF)
RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 54.73% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Tamarack Valley Energy.
Jefferies Remains a Buy on McDonald’s (MCD)
In a report released today, Andy Barish from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD – Research Report), with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $267.25. According to TipRanks, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and...
