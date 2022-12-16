Read full article on original website
Binance Affiliate Poised to Acquire Stricken Voyager for $1B
Binance.US, an affiliate of the No. 1 crypto exchange, has won the bidding for Voyager Digital, the digital assets company that went bankrupt in July, the company said on Monday. Voyager said the $1B bid was “the fair market value” for its cryptocurrency portfolio plus “additional consideration equal to $20...
FTX Finds $1B in Hundreds of Company Bank Accounts
FTX, the insolvent CeFi exchange, has unearthed $1B worth of assets including $720M in cash stored in hundreds of bank accounts, the company said in a court hearing on Tuesday. FTX’s new management team, who took control of the company on Nov. 11 under bankruptcy court proceedings,said the cash is...
FTX founder agrees in court to extradition, will to fly to US
The former FTX CEO was at a Magistrate’s Court in the Bahamas and was expected to be flown back to the United States as he left, according to a Bahamian news organization.
ApeCoin DAO Set to Cut Ties with Administrator Over Fees
Decentralized organizations run entirely on blockchains have been one of crypto’s most promising, but also most challenging applications. In the latest chapter in the world of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), ApeCoin DAO, which governs the APE community, is on the brink of terminating its relationship with the firm handling its administration.
Uniswap Allies With MoonPay to Bolster Debit Card Transfers
In a deal designed to grow its fiat business, Uniswap Labs, the team behind the No. 1 decentralized exchange by trade volume, joined forces with MoonPay, a crypto payments provider, the companies announced Tuesday. The arrangement enables Uniswap users to purchase assets using debit card, credit card, or bank transfers....
Grayscale To Consider Tender Offer If ETF Conversion Fails
Grayscale Investments may seek to launch a tender offer for GBTC shares in the event a court rejects the company’s attempt to turn the world’s largest publicly traded crypto fund into an ETF. “We remain steadfast in our belief that the conversion of GBTC to an ETF is...
Can CZ’s Binance weather the storm?
This week, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, seems to be facing a crisis of trust. Its native token BNB has seen a sharp decline in value following over $6bn in user withdrawals. Adding fuel to the fire, Kevin O’Leary claimed that Binance was to blame for the FTX collapse, to which CZ responded by calling O’Leary a liar. So let’s dive into the crisis and see how Binance is responding to it.
Visa Unveils Plans For Auto-Payments From Self-Custodied Wallets
Paying bills with crypto while on holiday may soon be getting easier. On Dec. 19, payments giant Visa shared plans for auto-payments on StarkNet, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Visa’s proposed solution would enable people to pay recurring bills while maintaining custody of their assets, a core tenet...
It May Take Time But Web3 is Coming — History Tells Us So
This year we’ve watched web3 morph from a hyped new chapter for the internet into an empty promise. The bear market and the series of crypto scandals — Terra, Celsius, FTX — did much of the damage. Yet one fundamental truth hasn’t changed — web3 has the...
