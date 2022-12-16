ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winds blasting arctic temps in northeast Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following Wednesday's rain and snow, a cold air mass will move into northern Utah, leaving the area bitterly freezing. Remnants of heavy winds will make things worse, bringing wind chill temperatures to below zero for many cities and towns, and single digits for many others.
Winter weather warnings, advisories issued across northern Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A winter storm moves into the northern Utah mountains Wednesday through Thursday. According to 2News meteorologist, Chase Thomason, over the mountains of northern Utah, light snow showers are likely Wednesday night. Flurries could also fall in the valleys at times. More "hit or miss"...
Experts share safety resources after Utah charter schools close from shooting threat

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Charter schools in Magna and Kearns will reopen on Tuesday in different ways after a threatened school shooting kept them closed on Monday. Both schools were with Entheos Academy, a K-8 charter school. A spokesperson with the school told 2News late Monday that the Kearns campus will open for in-person instruction Tuesday, but the Magana campus will be remote.
MAGNA, UT
Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
DRAPER, UT

