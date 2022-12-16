Read full article on original website
Roundabout construction continues at Highways 25, 156
Construction of a new traffic roundabout at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 near Hollister continues this week with work taking place behind protective concrete barriers, according to the California Department of Transportation. Recently installed K-rail at all four approaches to the construction zone serve as protective barriers...
CHP: Man hit, killed by Tesla on Highway 101 in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — A 26-year-old King City man was struck and killed by a Tesla on Highway 101 on Saturday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Tesla Model 3 was driving southbound on Highway 101 south of Teague Avenue at 70 mph when he hit the man just after 9:30 p.m.
Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville police and good Samaritans rescue trapped cyclist under stolen car
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — WARNING: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. A 65-year-old cyclist was rescued by police and nearby bystanders after being trapped under a stolen car in Watsonville. According to officers, the incident happened in early December when officers attempted to pull over a driver in a...
Growing community concerns as Hazel Hawkins future uncertain
HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hollister local Marcella York has questions regarding the potential closure of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. “I think it's incredibly concerning if you have a life-threatening emergency and there's no nearby hospital, you have to drive to Gilroy,” York said. “How many lives could possibly be lost in that timeframe of driving from The post Growing community concerns as Hazel Hawkins future uncertain appeared first on KION546.
Family dispute leads to deadly encounter with police in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — A family dispute in King City Monday evening turned deadly for one family member after he was shot and killed by police officers who responded to reports of a stabbing. The family identified Brandon Varao, 28, as the man who was killed in the shooting....
Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District said they responded to calls of a structure fire Friday in Loma Del Rey. They saw two vehicles and part of the home on fire when they arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one section of the home. Five engines were on The post Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546.
CHP searching for missing 84-year-old man
(KRON) – The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing at-risk 84-year-old man. John William Show was last seen Saturday around 11 a.m. in Morgan Hill. He is believed to be on foot and his clothing description is currently unknown, authorities said. The 84-year-old is described as 5-feet, 6-inches and weighing […]
Santa takes tour of Watsonville on a firetruck
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The city of Watsonville had a special visitor this December. Santa Claus and some of his friends cruised through the city in a decked-out firetruck provided by the Watsonville fire department. Santa began his tour on Dec. 14 and returned on Dec. 15 and 16. Each...
One dead in single vehicle roll-over crash in Soledad
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey said that a man has died after he rolled over his 2000 Honda Accord and ejected him to the dirt road early Sunday morning. Officers said the driver was driving approximately 60 MPH on a dirt road on the property of 32610 San Vicente Road around 1:40 a.m. The driver The post One dead in single vehicle roll-over crash in Soledad appeared first on KION546.
Mission San Juan Bautista holds winter solstice celebration
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Wednesday marks the first day of winter, also known as the winter solstice, and the longest night of the year. In San Juan Bautista, a celebration will be held at Mission San Juan Bautista and with it a special moment only visible once a year. At dawn, if the weather cooperates, a shaft of light appears through a window over the door, perfectly illuminating the altar.
Man arrested for armed carjackings in Watsonville over the weekend
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Late Saturday night a man suspected of carjacking two people at gunpoint, and then leading officers on a pursuit through Watsonville and into Pajaro, was arrested. According to the Watsonville Police Department, they received a report reckless driving at the McDonald’s in the Overlook Shopping Center....
Mostly Quiet Into The Holidays
The weather pattern will remain fairly quiet for the next week or two. High pressure generally dominates the West Coast with weak systems passing by to the north and south. We’ll remain in weak northwest flow through Monday with a slightly cool air mass in place. It will be more noticeable at night with lows running around 7ºF below normal. Highs will be closer to normal, but still cool for this time of year. A weak system will pass by on Tuesday which will bring clouds and maybe a few sprinkles. Then the ridge builds back in with warmer, more seasonable weather through Friday. Another weak system will then pass by with an uptick in clouds and maybe a few sprinkles before things level off for the holiday next weekend.
Meal kits and toys handed out to families in south Monterey County
SAN ARDO, Calif. — Students and families from San Ardo preschool received gifts and a pozole meal with the help of Aera Energy and the office of Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez. Employees from the San Ardo area and Lopez handed out a total of 96 gifts and 56...
Photos | Cavalcade rides through King City
A celebratory procession, cavalcade and mass were held last Sunday in King City to celebrate the birthday of the Virgin of Guadalupe. Many states of Mexico were represented in the Dec. 11 event, featuring charros — Mexican horsemen or cowboys — who rode on horseback from San Lucas to King City before joining the annual procession traveling down Broadway Street to honor the Virgin. Upon arrival at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Father Germán Rodriguez blessed the horses and riders and then offered mass to the hundreds of families and spectators who turned out for the ceremony.
Monterey Peninsula's recycled water expansion project stalled
MONTEREY, Calif. — Less than a week after the California Public Utilities Commission authorized Monterey One Water's recycled waste water project, a key stakeholder, California American Water Company, has refused to finalize the deal. "Our hands are tied. We need them to sign the water purchase agreement before we...
Man arrested after bizarre chase
WATSONVILLE—A 23-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night after he led police from multiple agencies on a low-speed chase around Watsonville and Pajaro. The string of events started around 7:35pm when Watsonville Police got a call regarding a possible carjacking at gunpoint in the McDonald’s parking lot in the Overlook Center on Main Street. A short while later police spotted the Honda Accord being driven by a man up and down Main Street, back to the Target store parking lot where he led police in a slow speed chase around the lot before fleeing along Main Street, according to Sgt. Donny Thul.
1 person in King City killed by police, DA investigating
KING CITY, Calif. — Police shot and killed a person in King City Monday night. According to investigators, police shot a white man who was allegedly brandishing a knife. According to a press release sent out by King City Police Chief Keith Boyd, police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1200 block of Bluff avenue around 6:15 p.m.
2 dead, 5 injured after eucalyptus tree falls on Highway 101
AROMAS, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed and five others were injured after a eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101 early Sunday morning and caused three crashes, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol. The incident happened on Highway 101 at Cannon Road, in Monterey County. CHP was dispatched to the scene […]
Crop disease in Salinas Valley causing lettuce prices to rise in Bay Area
"You kind of have to wonder, is global warming playing a role in this?"
