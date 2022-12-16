Read full article on original website
Tanya Marie Hockenbury, 39
Tanya Marie Hockenbury, age 39 of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born on January 8, 1983, in Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert “Bobby” and Karen (Dennis) Smallwood. Tanya was a caring and loving mother, who always put...
Brent Allen Duvall, 42
Brent Allen Duvall, 42, of Sunfish passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield with family and friends by his side. He was born in Leitchfield, the son of Vickie and the late Joey Duvall, and lived in Sunfish for his entire...
Christopher Jordan Langdon, 34
Christopher Jordan Langdon, age 34, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Friday, (December 16, 2022) as a result of a car crash. He was born on July 17, 1988, in Elizabethtown, KY, the son of his late father, Halbert Langdon and his mother, Janet Langdon Skees. He was a member of...
Man wanted by Leitchfield PD for theft also wanted by police in Indiana for stealing bank cards, checks
A man the Leitchfield Police Department is currently attempting to identify in regard to a theft is now also wanted in Perry County, Indiana. K105 on Tuesday reported that the white male suspect was captured on video surveillance at a local Dollar General store. Police have not specified what the suspect is accused of stealing, but he is wanted “in reference to a theft” that occurred on Sunday.
2 fugitives arrested at same Grayson Co. residence
Two fugitives have been arrested at the same residence by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Tena L. Higdon, 45, of Leitchfield, was convicted in Breckinridge County in September 2022 for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections. Her parole supervision date began on October 24, 2022 and lasts until October 19, 2025.
Leitchfield man perishes in rollover accident
A Leitchfield man has died in a rollover accident on the William Thomason Byway. Friday morning at approximately 9:30, the Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments and EMS responded to the crash in the 2300 block of the bypass. According to police, a Nissan Versa, being driven by 34-year-old Christopher J....
Leitchfield PD investigating after over $20,000 in rings stolen from The Jewelry Box
Leitchfield police are investigating after over $20,000 in rings was stolen from The Jewelry Box. The theft occurred Thursday, Leitchfield Police Department Det. Sgt. Ian Renfrow said. Surveillance video shows two black males enter the store, at 1599 Elizabethtown Road, with one suspect distracting an employee as the other suspect...
Fire heavily damages Falls of Rough home
A fire has heavily damaged a Falls of Rough home. Saturday night at approximately 8:55, the Falls of Rough and Caneyville Fire Departments responded to the 300 block of Circle Hill Road (off Bluebird Road) and found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the home. Firefighters made entry and...
Leitchfield PD asking for help identifying theft suspect
The Leitchfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. The photo of the suspect is from surveillance video from a Dollar General store. Police have not specified what the suspect is accused of stealing, but he is wanted “in reference to a theft” that occurred on Sunday.
2 magistrates attend final Fiscal Court meeting, 1 has message for citizens of Grayson Co.
Two Grayson County magistrates attended their final meeting on Thursday. Third District Magistrate Tommy Higdon opted not to run for reelection in 2022. Higdon and his wife, Tina Higdon, own and operate T&T Construction and the demands of the job on his time are overwhelming and he feels he can’t perform his magisterial duties as thoroughly as he would like.
KSP Post 4 troopers to conduct traffic safety checkpoints during Holiday season
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown announced troopers will conduct traffic safety checkpoints during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. Troopers will check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes. “KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the...
Fiscal Court approves ordinance regarding ‘uncontrolled danger and/or nuisance’ created by dogs ‘on property of another’
Grayson County Fiscal Court on Thursday heard and voted on the second and final reading of an ordinance related to “uncontrolled danger and/or nuisance” caused by dogs on “private property of another.”. The ordinance was considered by magistrates after complaints were received from a citizen concerning dogs...
Leitchfield man passed out in car in street flees police through multiple yards. Officers find spice.
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after being found passed out in a vehicle in the middle of the road before fleeing Leitchfield police through multiple yards. Friday night at approximately 11:30, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officers DJ Newton and Hunter Miller responded to the 500 block of Aaron Way after 911 caller reported a running car stopped in the middle of the road for several minutes.
