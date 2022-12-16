ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Preliminary hearing in M9 crash FAI due to take place

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nAfy_0jkPECCH00

The first preliminary hearing is to take place at an inquiry into the deaths of a mother and her partner who were left undiscovered for days after crashing off a motorway.

Lamara Bell, 25, and John Yuill, 38, died after the car they were in left the M9 near Stirling in July 2015.

They were left lying in their Renault Clio for three days before being discovered, despite police previously being alerted to the incident.

A preliminary hearing in the fatal accident inquiry (FAI) will take place at Stirling Sheriff Court on Friday.

When the crashed car was discovered on July 8 2015, Mr Yuill was pronounced dead and Ms Bell died four days later in hospital.

A member of the public called police to report the crashed car on July 5, but no action was taken until another member of the public noticed the car three days later, heard Ms Bell pleading for help, and called the police.

The FAI comes after the family of Ms Bell was awarded more than £1 million in damages from Police Scotland in a civil settlement last December.

Last September, the force was fined £100,000 at the High Court in Edinburgh after it pleaded guilty to health and safety failings which “materially contributed” to Ms Bell’s death.

The court heard Ms Bell pleaded for help after being found and would probably have survived had this happened sooner.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone apologised to the families following the court.

Similar to an inquest in England and Wales , a FAI is not a criminal inquiry and is used to establish facts rather than apportion blame.

Their purpose includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the death occurred, and to establish what reasonable precautions could have been taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US servicewoman denies causing motorcyclist’s death by careless driving

A US servicewoman has denied causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving while travelling home from her base, and she faces a trial next year.Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 24, appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday charged over the death of 33-year-old Matthew Day.The father-of-one died of his injuries after a red Honda Accord collided with the Yamaha motorbike he was riding on the A10 in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on August 26 this year.The defendant, who has shoulder-length brown hair and wore a black trouser suit, listened to proceedings from the court’s secure dock, with...
The Independent

Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died

A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
The Independent

‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying

A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
The Independent

Man faces life in prison after strangling estranged wife because he was ‘embarrassed’

An abusive husband who strangled his estranged wife 21 years ago after being “embarrassed” at her attempts to secure a divorce is facing life behind bars.Zafar Iqbal, 62, strangled Naziat Zafar with her own scarf in front of their three young daughters at her home on Norbury, south-west London, in August 2001.As he tightened the ligature, Iqbal told the girls, aged three, 10 and 10: “If you talk or anything, I’ll do it tighter, so the more you cry or talk the more it’s gonna hurt her,” the court heard.Afterwards, he abandoned the children with an acquaintance and fled to...
The Independent

Bodycam shows Moscow police responding to unrelated noise complaint at victims’ home months before murders

Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students are not immediately ruling out a connection between the crime and a preceding police visit at the crime scene regarding a noise complaint. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of 13 November inside the young women’s off-campus rental home at 1122 King Road. More than six weeks after the murders, the killer remains at large. Bodycam footage has now emerged of Moscow police officers responding to a noise complaint on 1 September at their residence. In the bodycam,...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Body of baby found at recycling centre was likely in household bin – police

The body of a newborn boy found at a recycling centre is likely to have been collected from a household bin, detectives said.Cambridgeshire Police said that the infant, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on November 29.The force said inquiries with recycling centre staff suggest it is “likely” that the baby came from recycling collected from household blue bins in Peterborough and its surrounding villages, March, Whittlesey, Melbourn or streets off Mill Road in Cambridge.A post-mortem examination carried out on December 5 returned inconclusive results about how Gabriel died.It is important to...
The Independent

Eight teenage girls who met on social media charged with ‘swarming’ murder of man in Toronto

Eight teenage girls who met on social media have been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing of a 59-year-old man, Toronto police said.A man, who was not identified, had recently moved into the shelter system and was stabbed to death allegedly by the young suspects in Toronto’s downtown area early on Sunday morning.The police said emergency crews responded to the scene around 12.17am in the area of York Street and University Avenue.The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was declared dead.The girls were arrested near where the attack took place.The three arrested girls were...
The Independent

Murder detectives continue search for dead woman’s mobile phone

Detectives investigating the murder of a young mother believe her mobile phone may have been found by a member of the public.The body of 30-year-old Madison Wright, of Basildon in Essex was discovered in Wat Tyler Country Park in the town on July 30.Gary Bennett, 37, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, has denied her murder and faces a trial at Basildon Crown Court from March 13.Essex Police said that specially trained officers were carrying out searches on Wednesday for Ms Wright’s mobile phone.The force said that hopes of finding the device had faded until information emerged which suggested that it was...
The Independent

Youngster Jay qualifies to drive dump truck at just 13

A 13-year-old Scot who has been fascinated with dump trucks from an early age has become one of the youngest people ever qualified to drive them.Jay Currie from Cullen, Moray, has become one of the youngest, trained, articulated dump truck drivers after gaining his Construction Plant Competence Scheme articulated dump truck red card.The youngster is following in the footsteps of his brother, Jamie, who also trained as an operator in the UK after gaining his card in 2020, when he was also aged just 13.Jay sat the test on his 13th birthday and passed with a score of 49/50.He said:...
The Independent

Man arrested in connection with grandmother’s murder

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 47-year-old grandmother.Michelle Hanson’s body was discovered at a house in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 3.Northumbria Police said 33-year-old Alexander Carr was arrested in London on Wednesday evening. He remains in police custody.We would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and would ask anybody who has any information who hasn’t already come forward to contact policeDetective Chief Inspector Graeme BarrDetective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, leading the police investigation, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with Michelle’s family at this devastating time...
The Independent

Families desperately take their loved ones to A&E in their own cars

As striking NHS workers brought ambulances across the UK to a standstill - apart from in the most urgent and life threatening cases - families were seen bringing their unwell relatives to hospital in cars.In Brighton, a four wheel drive car was seen pulling up outside the A&E entrance of the Royal Sussex County Hospital, before nurses carried someone from the back of the car into the hospital.Soldiers were also spotted helping to move patients whilst covering for staff who had joined the walkouts.People living in England were warned to only call 999 in life-threatening situations and that they should...
The Independent

Man due in court charged with murdering mother and three children

A man is due in court charged with murdering a mother and three children found dead at a Derbyshire house.Damien Bendall, 32, has previously admitted the manslaughter of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett, her 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett and Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent.But he denies murdering the four, as well as a separate charge of raping Lacey, and is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday.Ms Harris and the children were found dead at a home in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, last September 19.Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, is said to have committed the murders at some point between September 17 and the time the four victims’ bodies were found.
The Independent

Ambulance strike – live: Fears of A&E ‘rebound’ in days after drivers walk out

Conncerns are mounting over the possibility of a “rebound” in A&E over the next few days, as people hold off calling for an ambulance due to strike fears. The president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, Dr Adrian Boyle, said that he’s worried people aren’t seeking the care they need during today’s ambulance strike. Speaking to The Telegraph, he expressed concerns about a “rebound effect” in the coming days.He said: “We have anxieties about people not seeking help when they should,” continuing: “We are particularly concerned about a rebound effect which means things could be much worse in...
The Independent

Asylum seekers can be prosecuted for steering dinghies across the Channel, judge rules

Asylum seekers can be prosecuted for steering their own dinghies across the English Channel, a High Court judge has ruled.Lawyers representing four men who were intercepted and brought to Dover in recent months argued that those being rescued at sea and claiming asylum on arrival have not committed an offence, and would have a defence under the Refugee Convention.But Mr Justice Cavanagh ruled that new laws introduced by the government earlier this year could be used against the men and in a “significant number” of similar cases.He said a widened offence of “arriving without entry clearance” applied to people...
The Independent

Fourth young man found guilty of M&S worker’s ‘ride out’ murder

A fourth young man has been found guilty of killing a Marks & Spencer shop assistant who was targeted at random in a gang “ride out”.Anthony Adekola, 22, nicknamed Lizzy, was repeatedly stabbed as he walked home from work at the Colindale store in north-west London on the evening of September 5 2020.On Wednesday, Christian Medina, 22, was found guilty of his murder following a retrial at the Old Bailey.In a trial last year, three other young men, from Hendon, north-west London, were found guilty of the murder but the jury was discharged after failing to reach a verdict on...
The Independent

Family of murdered council worker vow to get justice on her 29th birthday

The family of a council worker who was fatally shot in Liverpool have vowed to get justice for her on what would have been her 29th birthday.Ashley Dale was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.The environmental health officer for Knowsley Council is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing, which was one of three fatal shootings in Liverpool within a week.On Wednesday, her family issued a statement which said: “Ashley’s family would like to emphasise the devastating effects gun crime has had on...
The Independent

The Independent

987K+
Followers
317K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy