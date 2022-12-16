ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

No. 22 Wisconsin beats Lehigh 78-56 for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 15 points, Jordan Davis had 14 and No. 22 Wisconsin overcame a first-half deficit to beat Lehigh 78-56 on Thursday night.

Freshman Connor Essegian added 13 points and matched a career-high with six rebounds off the bench for the Badgers (9-2) in their fourth straight victory.

Wisconsinites prepare for winter activities after first snowstorm of season

Tyler Wahl, who scored a career-high 21 points in Wisconsin’s overtime victory at Iowa on Sunday, had 13 points and seven rebounds. Wisconsin was 11 of 20 from 3-point range, with Davis going 4 of 6.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vxt9D_0jkPE2SG00
    Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl, right, battles against Lehigh’s Dominic Parolin, left, and Jakob Alamudun (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362RLS_0jkPE2SG00
    Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl, left, blocks out Lehigh’s Tyler Whitney-Sidney (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAxmI_0jkPE2SG00
    Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl (5) and Lehigh’s Jalin Sinclair (55) dive after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPLZ3_0jkPE2SG00
    Lehigh’s Jakob Alamudun, left, and Dominic Parolin (35) battle for a rebound against Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5MMR_0jkPE2SG00
    Lehigh’s Tyler Whitney-Sidney (22) shoots ahead of Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dF73_0jkPE2SG00
    Lehigh’s Bube Momah (23) shoots ahead of Wisconsin’s Carter Gilmore (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5pEj_0jkPE2SG00
    Lehigh’s Bube Momah (23) grabs an offensive rebound over Wisconsin’s Carter Gilmore (14) and Tyler Wahl, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNOFr_0jkPE2SG00
    Wisconsin’s Kamari McGee, center, Tyler Wahl reach in on Lehigh’s Evan Taylor (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTEGX_0jkPE2SG00
    Wisconsin’s Connor Essegian (3) shoots against Lehigh’s Keith Higgins (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8LJu_0jkPE2SG00
    Wisconsin’s Carter Gilmore (14) shoots against Lehigh’s Jakob Alamudun (0) and Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOpaB_0jkPE2SG00
    Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl (22) drives against Lehigh’s Dominic Parolin (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xv2ky_0jkPE2SG00
    Lehigh’s Tyler Whitney-Sidney (22) shoots against Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jsp8h_0jkPE2SG00
    Lehigh’s Jalin Sinclair (55) reaches in on Wisconsin’s Kamari McGee (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DeYAL_0jkPE2SG00
    Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl (5) is trapped by Lehigh’s Jalin Sinclair, left, Dominic Parolin (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Evan Taylor led Lehigh (4-5) with 18 points, and Keith Higgins Jr. had 15. The Mountain Hawks shot 55.6% from the field in the first meeting between the schools.

Click here to sign up for WFRV-TV Local 5’s Newsletter

Higgins had six points to help the Mountain Hawks take a 17-8 lead. The Badgers had turnovers on six of their first 13 possessions.

Higgins scored five straight points to push Lehigh to a 43-38 lead early in the second half. But Essegian came off the bench and made back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Badgers back on top at 44-43 with 13:21 left.

BIG PICTURE

Lehigh: The Mountain Hawks’ inside game was strong in the first half as they scored 22 of their 32 points in the paint, with most of those baskets coming off dribble drives. Taylor had 10 first-half points.

Wisconsin: Badgers coach Greg Gard used early substitutions to help Wisconsin find success on offense and defense. Carter Gilmore came off the bench and contributed four points and five rebounds in nine minutes in the first half. Essegian and Kamari McGee also contributed in the first.

UP NEXT

Lehigh: At Saint Elizabeth on Saturday.

Wisconsin: Host Grambling State on Dec. 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Mayville RB Schraufnagel named Wis. AP player of the year

MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) – Wherever his football journey takes him next, Blake Schraufnagel will always remember where it started. It’s safe to say the Mayville community won’t be forgetting the running back anytime soon, either. On Thursday, Schraufnagel was selected as Wisconsin Associated Press Player of the Year for high school football in 2022. The […]
MAYVILLE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin Badgers, Fickell to hire UNC offensive coordinator Longo

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is losing two assistants to Wisconsin, including the one who has orchestrated the Tar Heels’ prolific attack the past four seasons. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo said he and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. leave Chapel Hill on Friday for the same roles under new […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFRV Local 5

Jim Leonhard says he won’t return to Wisconsin staff

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jim Leonhard, who served as Wisconsin’s interim coach for the last seven games of the regular season, says he won’t be back with the Badgers next season. Leonhard tweeted Tuesday night that he would work as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator for its Dec. 27 Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State but wouldn’t be part […]
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz says he’s entering transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Graham Mertz is entering the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback. Mertz announced Sunday on social media he was entering the portal “in pursuit of my next opportunity.” His move comes one week after Wisconsin hired former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell to head its program. “I am grateful […]
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

New Badgers coach Fickell begins by reaching out to players

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell spent much of his first day on the job speaking to his new players, knowing many of them had hoped this search would have a different outcome. His message to them was sympathetic but direct. “Change is inevitable,” Fickell said Monday during a welcome event before his […]
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Hepburn, Wisconsin edge USC 64-59 to finish 3rd in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Chucky Hepburn capped a 17-point game with a steal and layup with 10.5 seconds to play to secure Wisconsin’s 64-59 win over USC in the Battle for Atlantis third-place game on Friday. The Badgers closed the game with a 10-2 run, six points coming from Hepburn. Both teams were coming […]
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin outlasts Dayton 43-42 in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Connor Essegian scored a career-high 13 points while Wisconsin beat Dayton 43-42 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis despite shooting just 23.7%. The Badgers (4-0) survived a slow-paced game that came down to the final seconds. The Flyers (3-2) had a final possession for the win with […]
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis announces retirement

WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis has retired after posting a 78-13 record in seven seasons at the Division III program, school officials announced Tuesday. Wisconsin-Whitewater was an NCAA Division III runner-up under Bullis in 2019 and lost in the semifinals in 2015, 2018 and 2021. The Warhawks went 8-3 this season and fell […]
WHITEWATER, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy