No. 22 Wisconsin beats Lehigh 78-56 for 4th straight victory

Higgins had six points to help the Mountain Hawks take a 17-8 lead. The Badgers had turnovers on six of their first 13 possessions.
Higgins scored five straight points to push Lehigh to a 43-38 lead early in the second half. But Essegian came off the bench and made back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Badgers back on top at 44-43 with 13:21 left.
BIG PICTURE
Lehigh: The Mountain Hawks’ inside game was strong in the first half as they scored 22 of their 32 points in the paint, with most of those baskets coming off dribble drives. Taylor had 10 first-half points.
Wisconsin: Badgers coach Greg Gard used early substitutions to help Wisconsin find success on offense and defense. Carter Gilmore came off the bench and contributed four points and five rebounds in nine minutes in the first half. Essegian and Kamari McGee also contributed in the first.
UP NEXT
Lehigh: At Saint Elizabeth on Saturday.
Wisconsin: Host Grambling State on Dec. 23.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In a series owned by Green Bay, the Phoenix women added another victory to the record books against their rivals from Madison, ousting Wisconsin 70-60 at the Kress Center Wednesday night. The win marked Green Bay’s fourth straight in the series, with GB’s record over the last two decades against […]
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News was able to catch up with Wisconsin Badgers star running back Braelon Allen, who said he’s excited for the future with the program. Allen, who was rumored to head to the transfer portal, opted to stay with Wisconsin after the team chose to hire former Cincinnati Head Coach […]
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a new era in Wisconsin football as Luke Fickell is set to lead the Badgers next season, and with quarterback Graham Mertz transferring to Kentucky, who will lead UW onto the field next season? Take a look at a list of potential quarterbacks that could be throwing the ball for […]
MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) – Wherever his football journey takes him next, Blake Schraufnagel will always remember where it started. It’s safe to say the Mayville community won’t be forgetting the running back anytime soon, either. On Thursday, Schraufnagel was selected as Wisconsin Associated Press Player of the Year for high school football in 2022. The […]
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is losing two assistants to Wisconsin, including the one who has orchestrated the Tar Heels’ prolific attack the past four seasons. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo said he and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. leave Chapel Hill on Friday for the same roles under new […]
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jim Leonhard, who served as Wisconsin’s interim coach for the last seven games of the regular season, says he won’t be back with the Badgers next season. Leonhard tweeted Tuesday night that he would work as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator for its Dec. 27 Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State but wouldn’t be part […]
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Graham Mertz is entering the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback. Mertz announced Sunday on social media he was entering the portal “in pursuit of my next opportunity.” His move comes one week after Wisconsin hired former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell to head its program. “I am grateful […]
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell spent much of his first day on the job speaking to his new players, knowing many of them had hoped this search would have a different outcome. His message to them was sympathetic but direct. “Change is inevitable,” Fickell said Monday during a welcome event before his […]
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Chucky Hepburn capped a 17-point game with a steal and layup with 10.5 seconds to play to secure Wisconsin’s 64-59 win over USC in the Battle for Atlantis third-place game on Friday. The Badgers closed the game with a 10-2 run, six points coming from Hepburn. Both teams were coming […]
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Connor Essegian scored a career-high 13 points while Wisconsin beat Dayton 43-42 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis despite shooting just 23.7%. The Badgers (4-0) survived a slow-paced game that came down to the final seconds. The Flyers (3-2) had a final possession for the win with […]
WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis has retired after posting a 78-13 record in seven seasons at the Division III program, school officials announced Tuesday. Wisconsin-Whitewater was an NCAA Division III runner-up under Bullis in 2019 and lost in the semifinals in 2015, 2018 and 2021. The Warhawks went 8-3 this season and fell […]
