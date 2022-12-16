ORONO (WGME) – The University of Maine introduced Jude Killy as the Black Bears’ new director of athletics Tuesday. Killy takes over for Ken Ralph, who left for Southwestern University earlier this fall. Killy has spent the last 15 years working with Miami University in Ohio, most recently serving as the school’s deputy athletic director. Killy was in Orono last week getting a tour of the facilities. It was his first ever visit to Vacationland, and he says the past few weeks have been a non-stop roller coaster.

