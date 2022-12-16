ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

University of Maine introduces new athletic director

ORONO (WGME) – The University of Maine introduced Jude Killy as the Black Bears’ new director of athletics Tuesday. Killy takes over for Ken Ralph, who left for Southwestern University earlier this fall. Killy has spent the last 15 years working with Miami University in Ohio, most recently serving as the school’s deputy athletic director. Killy was in Orono last week getting a tour of the facilities. It was his first ever visit to Vacationland, and he says the past few weeks have been a non-stop roller coaster.
ORONO, ME
WGME

Mainers weigh in on home heating help

You probably feel it every time you open your heating bills or have to pay for oil. The costs are skyrocketing and on Wednesday state leaders held a public hearing to talk about a plan to provide you some relief. Temperatures are dropping and bills are rising, and many Mainers...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Police find body in Wales believed to be missing Lewiston man

WALES (WGME) -- Police say they found a body in Wales believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing over the weekend. On Saturday a Silver Alert was issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi after his car was found abandoned near a wooded area in Wales.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Maine man charged with stealing $10,000 belt buckle

YARMOUTH (WGME) - A Maine man has been charged with stealing an expensive and historic belt buckle that was recently discovered in a New York auction house. In August of 2020, Patrick Scully of Yarmouth reported a silver belt buckle that was made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder missing. It...
YARMOUTH, ME
WGME

Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar

BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
BUCKSPORT, ME
WGME

Maine man accused of robbing Bangor bank

BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say tips from the public led to the arrest of a Bangor bank robbery suspect. Police say the Bangor Savings Bank at 652 Broadway was robbed on Tuesday. A photo of the suspect was released, and tips quickly came in. On Wednesday around 10:45 a.m., police...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Amtrak Downeaster celebrates 21 years of service with $20 round-trip fares

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- The Amtrak Downeaster says it is celebrating 21 years of service by offering special discounted fares for travel during January 2023. Amtrak says $20 round-trip ($10 one-way) fares for travel between Brunswick, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts or any station in between are available for sale now and are valid for travel from January 1, 2023, through January 31, 2023.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

South Portland City Council votes to ban flavored tobacco sales

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in their community. The city council vote was 5-to-2 Tuesday night. Starting April 1, tobacco products with any added taste or smell will not be allowed for sale in South Portland. The...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Auburn leaders delay shelter zoning review

AUBURN (WGME) -- Leaders in Auburn are delaying a plan to review homeless shelter zoning, which means any plans to build a new shelter will also be delayed. They've now put off a decision that would've directed the planning board to determine possible locations for a new shelter. Homeless shelters...
AUBURN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy