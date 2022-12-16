Read full article on original website
WGME
University of Maine introduces new athletic director
ORONO (WGME) – The University of Maine introduced Jude Killy as the Black Bears’ new director of athletics Tuesday. Killy takes over for Ken Ralph, who left for Southwestern University earlier this fall. Killy has spent the last 15 years working with Miami University in Ohio, most recently serving as the school’s deputy athletic director. Killy was in Orono last week getting a tour of the facilities. It was his first ever visit to Vacationland, and he says the past few weeks have been a non-stop roller coaster.
WGME
'It's just critically important:' Bangor High School to teach course on Mi'kmaq language
BANGOR (WGME) -- Students will soon get a unique opportunity to learn more about the history and culture of Maine. This spring, Bangor High School will offer a Mi'kmaq language course. The Mi'kmaqs are a Wabanaki tribe. The course is a pilot program, which will also include Wabanaki history and...
WGME
'It's rewarding': Portland bakeries offer internships to high school students
PORTLAND (WGME) -- During the pandemic, so many people battled stress and boredom by developing new hobbies. One that took off in a big way was baking. As the pandemic winds down, it appears the popularity of baking has continued even with young people. So much so that there is...
WGME
Gardiner community mourns loss of Chase Fossett, MMA student killed in Castine crash
GARDINER (WGME) - The Gardiner community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Chase Fossett with a candle light vigil Sunday night. Fossett was one of the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in last weekend's crash in Castine. A vigil was held on the MMA campus last Sunday. Sunday...
WGME
Wanted man who escaped Sabattus standoff in November arrested in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man, who was wanted for drug trafficking, kidnapping, and other crimes, was arrested in Waterville on Monday after escaping from a standoff in Sabattus last month, according to Maine State Police. Police say they searched a home on County Road in Waterville on Monday after...
WGME
Report: Maine could see deadliest year since 2008 after 30th homicide
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It could be one of the deadliest years in more than a decade for Maine. Our media partners at the Bangor Daily News say last week's murder in Lewiston was the 30th homicide so far. That's the most since 2008 but fewer than the most all time,...
WGME
Mainers weigh in on home heating help
You probably feel it every time you open your heating bills or have to pay for oil. The costs are skyrocketing and on Wednesday state leaders held a public hearing to talk about a plan to provide you some relief. Temperatures are dropping and bills are rising, and many Mainers...
WGME
Police find body in Wales believed to be missing Lewiston man
WALES (WGME) -- Police say they found a body in Wales believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing over the weekend. On Saturday a Silver Alert was issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi after his car was found abandoned near a wooded area in Wales.
WGME
Maine man charged with stealing $10,000 belt buckle
YARMOUTH (WGME) - A Maine man has been charged with stealing an expensive and historic belt buckle that was recently discovered in a New York auction house. In August of 2020, Patrick Scully of Yarmouth reported a silver belt buckle that was made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder missing. It...
WGME
Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar
BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
WGME
Maine man accused of robbing Bangor bank
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say tips from the public led to the arrest of a Bangor bank robbery suspect. Police say the Bangor Savings Bank at 652 Broadway was robbed on Tuesday. A photo of the suspect was released, and tips quickly came in. On Wednesday around 10:45 a.m., police...
WGME
Amtrak Downeaster celebrates 21 years of service with $20 round-trip fares
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- The Amtrak Downeaster says it is celebrating 21 years of service by offering special discounted fares for travel during January 2023. Amtrak says $20 round-trip ($10 one-way) fares for travel between Brunswick, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts or any station in between are available for sale now and are valid for travel from January 1, 2023, through January 31, 2023.
WGME
South Portland City Council votes to ban flavored tobacco sales
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in their community. The city council vote was 5-to-2 Tuesday night. Starting April 1, tobacco products with any added taste or smell will not be allowed for sale in South Portland. The...
WGME
Auburn leaders delay shelter zoning review
AUBURN (WGME) -- Leaders in Auburn are delaying a plan to review homeless shelter zoning, which means any plans to build a new shelter will also be delayed. They've now put off a decision that would've directed the planning board to determine possible locations for a new shelter. Homeless shelters...
WGME
Portland school board addresses payroll issues in 'State of the Schools' address
PORTLAND (WGME) – Monday night's annual “State of the Schools” address gave more insight into the payroll problems plaguing Portland Public Schools and how they're being solved. The superintendent cited those problems as a reason for his recent resignation. “Our payroll system has been in crisis for...
WGME
Blue Christmas Ceremony to be held in Oakland to support grieving families
A Winter Solstice event will be held in Oakland on Wednesday to support those grieving this holiday season. The event is being held on the longest and darkest night of the year. The Blue Christmas Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at Oakland Waterfront Park. The ShineOnCass Foundation will...
WGME
York community in a pickle: Neighbors fighting to stop pickleball expansion due to noise
YORK (WGME) -- With about five million Americans playing, pickleball is considered the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. But those living near the outdoor courts in York say the sound of paddles hitting plastic balls is a source of constant irritation. The sound of bouncing plastic balls seems harmless enough,...
WGME
Gardens Aglow voted one of the best botanical garden holiday light displays in U.S.
BOOTHBAY (WGME) – Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow in Boothbay has been voted one of the best botanical garden holiday light displays in the country, according to USA TODAY. USA TODAY announced the top 10 Best Botanical Gardens with Holiday Lights in the country on Monday, and...
WGME
Preliminary Portland Bayside development plans include 804 new housing units
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A developer is releasing big plans for Portland’s Bayside area. Port Property Management told the Press Herald the plans are still in the early stages and the developer says they expect the massive project to change over time. But here's what's in the sweeping project, 13...
WGME
Maine Medical Center nurses claim hospital illegally took away paid leave benefits
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Nurses at Maine Medical Center are speaking out in response to their paid leave benefits being taken away. They say that includes paid parental leave, bereavement, jury duty and military service. The union representing the nurses, the Maine State Nurses Association, says that the announcement came last week...
