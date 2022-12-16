Read full article on original website
WGME
Gardiner community mourns loss of Chase Fossett, MMA student killed in Castine crash
GARDINER (WGME) - The Gardiner community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Chase Fossett with a candle light vigil Sunday night. Fossett was one of the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in last weekend's crash in Castine. A vigil was held on the MMA campus last Sunday. Sunday...
WGME
Maine woman seriously injured in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Woodstock
WOODSTOCK (WGME) -- A South Paris woman was seriously injured after her car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Woodstock Wednesday morning, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near 201 South Main Street, also known as Rt. 26. Deputies say a 45-year-old South Paris woman...
WGME
Police find body in Wales believed to be missing Lewiston man
WALES (WGME) -- Police say they found a body in Wales believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing over the weekend. On Saturday a Silver Alert was issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi after his car was found abandoned near a wooded area in Wales.
WGME
Wanted man who escaped Sabattus standoff in November arrested in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man, who was wanted for drug trafficking, kidnapping, and other crimes, was arrested in Waterville on Monday after escaping from a standoff in Sabattus last month, according to Maine State Police. Police say they searched a home on County Road in Waterville on Monday after...
WGME
Pleasant Mountain reopens after weekend without power
BRIDGTON (WGME) -- After being closed this weekend due to power outages, Pleasant Mountain is back open. The general manager says they received about 18 inches of snow during the storm. While the snow created a good base layer for skiing, he says the mountain was not able to open...
WGME
Report: Maine could see deadliest year since 2008 after 30th homicide
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It could be one of the deadliest years in more than a decade for Maine. Our media partners at the Bangor Daily News say last week's murder in Lewiston was the 30th homicide so far. That's the most since 2008 but fewer than the most all time,...
WGME
Mainers weigh in on home heating help
You probably feel it every time you open your heating bills or have to pay for oil. The costs are skyrocketing and on Wednesday state leaders held a public hearing to talk about a plan to provide you some relief. Temperatures are dropping and bills are rising, and many Mainers...
WGME
Maine man charged with stealing $10,000 belt buckle
YARMOUTH (WGME) - A Maine man has been charged with stealing an expensive and historic belt buckle that was recently discovered in a New York auction house. In August of 2020, Patrick Scully of Yarmouth reported a silver belt buckle that was made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder missing. It...
WGME
Vehicle catches fire following crash on Maine Turnpike
PORTLAND (WGME) – Part of the Maine Turnpike has been shut down due to a crash in the Portland area. The Maine Turnpike Authority says the crash happened on the southbound side between Exit 52 in Falmouth and Exit 48 in Portland. Drivers traveling southbound are being diverted off...
WGME
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured man in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) --Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a man crossing a street in Portland last week. Police say 41-year-old Aron Werman of Portland was seriously injured after he was hit by an SUV while crossing Brighton Ave at Taft Ave. last Wednesday 8:40 p.m.
WGME
CMP tells Oxford County customers that power should be restored by Tuesday night
OXFORD (WGME) -- For a third straight day, line crews were out in force, working to restore power from Friday’s snowstorm. The nor’easter, that carried over into Saturday, left more than 100,000 CMP customers without power in Maine. Right now, CMP is reporting thousands of customers in the...
WGME
Police search for missing Oxford County teen
WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. Police say 16-year-old Curtis Warner was last seen December 9 in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris. Warner has a history of running away and is known...
WGME
Amtrak Downeaster celebrates 21 years of service with $20 round-trip fares
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- The Amtrak Downeaster says it is celebrating 21 years of service by offering special discounted fares for travel during January 2023. Amtrak says $20 round-trip ($10 one-way) fares for travel between Brunswick, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts or any station in between are available for sale now and are valid for travel from January 1, 2023, through January 31, 2023.
WGME
Man injured in possible hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Police in Old Orchard Beach say they're investigating a possible hit-and-run. Officers responded to Cascade Road, between Ross Road and Camelot Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They say they found a 44-year-old man lying on the road having suffered serious injuries. He's said to be...
WGME
Maine man accused of shooting family member in Rumford, victim in critical condition
RUMFORD (WGME) -- A Maine man is in critical condition after police say he was shot by a family member in Rumford on Monday. Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Rt. 2 around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WGME
Preliminary Portland Bayside development plans include 804 new housing units
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A developer is releasing big plans for Portland’s Bayside area. Port Property Management told the Press Herald the plans are still in the early stages and the developer says they expect the massive project to change over time. But here's what's in the sweeping project, 13...
WGME
Police chase leads to drug bust in Auburn; Florida man arrested
AUBURN (WGME) – A Florida man, who was reportedly under the influence, was arrested after police say they found fentanyl, meth, crack, and more following a chase in Auburn Wednesday morning. Police say an officer spotted a car stopped at the intersection of Court Street and Spring Street around...
WGME
Gardens Aglow voted one of the best botanical garden holiday light displays in U.S.
BOOTHBAY (WGME) – Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow in Boothbay has been voted one of the best botanical garden holiday light displays in the country, according to USA TODAY. USA TODAY announced the top 10 Best Botanical Gardens with Holiday Lights in the country on Monday, and...
WGME
Bowdoinham group helps elderly with winter supplies, resources
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – With winter just getting started, a group in Bowdoinham is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in the area. Members of "Age-Friendly Bowdoinham" are handing out kits that include information on resources for help, like pantries and heating assistance. They also include things...
WGME
Blue Christmas Ceremony to be held in Oakland to support grieving families
A Winter Solstice event will be held in Oakland on Wednesday to support those grieving this holiday season. The event is being held on the longest and darkest night of the year. The Blue Christmas Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at Oakland Waterfront Park. The ShineOnCass Foundation will...
