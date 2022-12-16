ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

WGME

Maine man charged with stealing $10,000 belt buckle

YARMOUTH (WGME) - A Maine man has been charged with stealing an expensive and historic belt buckle that was recently discovered in a New York auction house. In August of 2020, Patrick Scully of Yarmouth reported a silver belt buckle that was made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder missing. It...
YARMOUTH, ME
WGME

Police search for missing Oxford County teen

WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. Police say 16-year-old Curtis Warner was last seen December 9 in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris. Warner has a history of running away and is known...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WGME

Police find body in Wales believed to be missing Lewiston man

WALES (WGME) -- Police say they found a body in Wales believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing over the weekend. On Saturday a Silver Alert was issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi after his car was found abandoned near a wooded area in Wales.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Vehicle catches fire following crash on Maine Turnpike

PORTLAND (WGME) – Part of the Maine Turnpike has been shut down due to a crash in the Portland area. The Maine Turnpike Authority says the crash happened on the southbound side between Exit 52 in Falmouth and Exit 48 in Portland. Drivers traveling southbound are being diverted off...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Bowdoinham group helps elderly with winter supplies, resources

BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – With winter just getting started, a group in Bowdoinham is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in the area. Members of "Age-Friendly Bowdoinham" are handing out kits that include information on resources for help, like pantries and heating assistance. They also include things...
BOWDOINHAM, ME
WGME

Portland holds vigil for 51 unhoused people who died in 2022

PORTLAND (WGME) - Wednesday is the longest night of the year. Communities everywhere are remembering the unhoused people who died this past year. 51 people experiencing homelessness have died in Portland this year. Dozens marched through downtown Portland and held a candlelight vigil in Monument Square Wednesday night. A few...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Police chase leads to drug bust in Auburn; Florida man arrested

AUBURN (WGME) – A Florida man, who was reportedly under the influence, was arrested after police say they found fentanyl, meth, crack, and more following a chase in Auburn Wednesday morning. Police say an officer spotted a car stopped at the intersection of Court Street and Spring Street around...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Auburn leaders delay shelter zoning review

AUBURN (WGME) -- Leaders in Auburn are delaying a plan to review homeless shelter zoning, which means any plans to build a new shelter will also be delayed. They've now put off a decision that would've directed the planning board to determine possible locations for a new shelter. Homeless shelters...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Falmouth man accused of trafficking nearly two pounds of fentanyl

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a Falmouth man has been charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl. Police say nearly two pounds of fentanyl were seized as part of the arrest. The MDEA and Portland Police Department had been investigating 62-year-old Dale S. Hunnewell over the last...
FALMOUTH, ME

