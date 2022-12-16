Read full article on original website
JEA tips for protecting homes from the arctic cold front this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An Arctic cold front is expected to arrive in Northeast Florida later this week, bringing extended cold weather to JEA customers starting Friday. Keep in mind that cold weather can impact utility services. Extended severe cold temperatures can tax the electric infrastructure, and icy conditions can freeze water pipes and service lines. JEA teams have prepared for the weather by winterizing their generation fleet, with teams prepared and ready to restore utility services if needed.
Oh, (cold) snap: Tips to keep you safe, warm during Florida freeze
ORLANDO, Fla. — Freezing temperatures are headed to Central Florida this week, and utility officials say now is the time to prepare. The Orlando Utility Commission (OUC) offers cold weather guide tips to ensure people stay safe and warm as temperatures drop. See what OUC says you need to...
When should Central Floridians turn on the heat ahead of Arctic cold blast? Experts explain
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida braces for freezing temperatures Christmas week, experts with Del-Air suggest homeowners turn on the heat sooner rather than later. Ken Veneziano, president of Del-Air, said homeowners shouldn’t wait until the cold weather arrives to turn on the heat. “Go to your thermostat,...
Tips to keep your furry friends safe from the cold this winter
ORLANDO, Fla. — Freezing temperatures are rare in Central Florida, but when cold weather does roll in, it’s important to know how to prepare your animals. The ASPCA released the following tips for keeping your pets safe during cold weather conditions:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
San Carlos Park firefighters pull person from Tamiami Trail rollover crash
On Wednesday morning, firefighters were able to pull someone from a two-vehicle rollover crash on Tamiami Trail in San Carlos Park. According to the San Carlos Park Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a crash on the 18000 block of South Tamiami Trail. They extricated the entrapped patient, who was transported as a trauma alert by Lee County Public Safety.
A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida
Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
Couple surprised with opportunity to adopt baby before Christmas
LARGO, Fla. (WFTS) — A couple in Florida got the Christmas gift of a lifetime. Philip and Laci Neary welcomed home a newly adopted baby. The couple waited on the adoption list for over two years after finding out they would not be able to have biological kids. They...
Hoards of Iguanas Will Be Tumbling From Southern Florida Trees Christmas Weekend — Here’s Why
'Tis the season to be jolly — unless you're a tree-dwelling iguana, of course. While Florida won't be receiving the large amounts of snow slamming Chicago, or aftershocks as a result of Humboldt County's earthquake, residents of the Sunshine State can expect to see it rain iguanas this weekend. Yes, you heard that correctly, it's a phenomenon that happens every year, but it never fails to surprise both locals and visitors alike. But why do iguanas even fall from trees?
If cold weather is expected, should I cover my plants?
When freezing or near-freezing temperatures hit the state, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience freezing temperatures in any given Florida winter. So we went to Mark Tancig, UF/IFAS Extension Leon County horticulture agent, to ask some burning questions about protecting plants amid the coldest Florida nights.
Fish Hawk boy with rare form of leukemia cleared for life-saving transplant after sister was found to be match
TAMPA, Fla. - When 12-year-old Colton King was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, his 16-year-old sister turned out to be the perfect donor match for a bone marrow transplant. Now, he's cancer free and in remission, which means doctors can now move forward with what could be a life-saving bone marrow transplant.
Arctic trough to bring iguana-freezing temps to South Florida just in time for Christmas
Who wouldn’t want to wake up on Christmas morning to falling iguanas? South Floridians have that in store and more this holiday weekend, as an arctic trough creating blizzards across the central U.S moves south, bringing flurries of green reptiles, not snow, to the region. Weather The week leading up to Christmas is already off to a bumpy start, as a low pressure system moves eastward across ...
Weather Blog: Coldest Christmas in decades for Southwest Florida
If you’re dreaming of a cold Christmas in Southwest Florida, you’re in store for a big chilly surprise!. This Christmas will likely be the coldest Christmas in decades, thanks to polar air plunging south and making it all the way down the Florida peninsula. By Christmas morning, neighborhoods...
National Weather Service Issues Safety Brief for Floridians Prepping for Christmas Freeze
Florida, home of The Walt Disney World Resort, is known as The Sunshine State and for its beaches and other cliche icons for summer and heat. But this Christmas weekend, the Southern-most of “the lower 48” states will be anything but warm, especially at Disney World, Universal Studios, and the rest of Central Florida.
“It’s Unimaginable”: Mother of Five Found Dead after Fire Pit Accident
A mother of five was found dead last after a fire pit accident that occurred in the backyard of her Florida home. The incident also resulted in severe injuries to her 11-year-old son. The incident left the Floridian neighborhood rattled, with the community coming together to support the deceased’s family.
Florida’s coldest Christmas in over 30 years could cause falling iguanas
The arctic blast that is covering much of the nation this week leading up to Christmas weekend isn't sparing the traditional winter repellant of Florida either.
Coast Guard searches for 9 people who capsized off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for nine people whose boat capsized off the coast of Florida Sunday.
Remaining Calm in an Angry World How Some Floridians Cope
Pamela Lyn NokesPhoto byCourtesy of Pamela Lyn Nokes. “I think if anybody had said one more thing to him, he was looking for a fight,” said Pamela Lyn Nokes, a flight attendant from Tallahassee. Nokes explained that it was the last flight of what had been a very long day. She was exhausted. She could see that the 65-year-old passenger’s body language clearly indicated he just wanted to be left alone.
Public may obtain free kits to reverse opioid overdoses
If you saw a fire starting in your home, or in a neighbor’s, you’d probably grab your fire extinguisher to help start putting it out, even as you called 911 for help. Well, a different kind of life-threatening emergency is on the rise in communities across Florida as well as across the country, so state agencies want to place emergency kits to combat that threat straight into the hands of the public.
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
Colder temperatures promise great manatee spotting opportunities and more stories from the Sunshine State
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! This week, we’re highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on where to spot manatees in the coming days, holiday lights at Largo Central Park, the beachside Seaglass Rosé experience happening next month and more.
