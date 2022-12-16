ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelican Bay, FL

Action News Jax

JEA tips for protecting homes from the arctic cold front this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An Arctic cold front is expected to arrive in Northeast Florida later this week, bringing extended cold weather to JEA customers starting Friday. Keep in mind that cold weather can impact utility services. Extended severe cold temperatures can tax the electric infrastructure, and icy conditions can freeze water pipes and service lines. JEA teams have prepared for the weather by winterizing their generation fleet, with teams prepared and ready to restore utility services if needed.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

San Carlos Park firefighters pull person from Tamiami Trail rollover crash

On Wednesday morning, firefighters were able to pull someone from a two-vehicle rollover crash on Tamiami Trail in San Carlos Park. According to the San Carlos Park Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a crash on the 18000 block of South Tamiami Trail. They extricated the entrapped patient, who was transported as a trauma alert by Lee County Public Safety.
SAN CARLOS PARK, FL
Evie M.

A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida

Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
FLORIDA STATE
GreenMatters

Hoards of Iguanas Will Be Tumbling From Southern Florida Trees Christmas Weekend — Here’s Why

'Tis the season to be jolly — unless you're a tree-dwelling iguana, of course. While Florida won't be receiving the large amounts of snow slamming Chicago, or aftershocks as a result of Humboldt County's earthquake, residents of the Sunshine State can expect to see it rain iguanas this weekend. Yes, you heard that correctly, it's a phenomenon that happens every year, but it never fails to surprise both locals and visitors alike. But why do iguanas even fall from trees?
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

If cold weather is expected, should I cover my plants?

When freezing or near-freezing temperatures hit the state, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience freezing temperatures in any given Florida winter. So we went to Mark Tancig, UF/IFAS Extension Leon County horticulture agent, to ask some burning questions about protecting plants amid the coldest Florida nights.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Arctic trough to bring iguana-freezing temps to South Florida just in time for Christmas

Who wouldn’t want to wake up on Christmas morning to falling iguanas? South Floridians have that in store and more this holiday weekend, as an arctic trough creating blizzards across the central U.S moves south, bringing flurries of green reptiles, not snow, to the region. Weather The week leading up to Christmas is already off to a bumpy start, as a low pressure system moves eastward across ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Dwayne Piergiovanni

Remaining Calm in an Angry World How Some Floridians Cope

Pamela Lyn NokesPhoto byCourtesy of Pamela Lyn Nokes. “I think if anybody had said one more thing to him, he was looking for a fight,” said Pamela Lyn Nokes, a flight attendant from Tallahassee. Nokes explained that it was the last flight of what had been a very long day. She was exhausted. She could see that the 65-year-old passenger’s body language clearly indicated he just wanted to be left alone.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Public may obtain free kits to reverse opioid overdoses

If you saw a fire starting in your home, or in a neighbor’s, you’d probably grab your fire extinguisher to help start putting it out, even as you called 911 for help. Well, a different kind of life-threatening emergency is on the rise in communities across Florida as well as across the country, so state agencies want to place emergency kits to combat that threat straight into the hands of the public.
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE

