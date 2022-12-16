Read full article on original website
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Lucy in Disguise closing down due to supply chain issues
AUSTIN, Texas — A popular store in Austin called Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is closing down. Often known as an Austin staple, the store had popular eccentric costumes that has helped keep Austin weird for over 38 years. The store is located in South Congress and used to offer costume rentals, but now it is closing down for good. In August, the store has shifted to a purchase only model and they announced that they would no longer restock merchandise.
ERCOT's lead meteorologist says 2022-2023 winter looks mild based on forecasts
AUSTIN, Texas — ERCOT leaders are working to get ahead of the arctic cold front expected this week. At Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting, officials were shown extended forecasts for the 2022-2023 winter. ERCOT’s lead meteorologist led the presentation, and says as a whole, the winter is shaping...
Holiday fire prevention checklist from Thumbtack experts
Festive celebrations, flickering lights, and winter greens are hallmarks of the holiday season. and while we all love decorating and getting into the holiday spirit, these extra items can also present fire risks for homeowners who are unprepared. David Steckel, the Home Expert at Thumbtack, is joining us now with more.
FOOD CRISIS: Why so many Central Texas families are struggling to put food on the table
Austin, tx — According to the nonprofit Feeding America, inflation, supply chain issues, declining federal aid, and more people needing help are all causing a hidden crisis to bubble over. All these problems are trickling down to thousands of families in Central Texas struggling to put food on the table. So what is going on and how do we fix this?
City of Austin offers tree recycling after holiday season
Austin residents can recycle their trees after Christmas by setting them at the curb or bringing them to Zilker Park. Curbside customers can just leave their tree by the curb by 5:30 a.m. on the regularly scheduled compost collection day. All trees that are six feet or taller must be cut in half.
5 steps to prepare now for Austin's Christmas freeze
With freezing temperatures about 48 hours away, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. “Let’s be sure we get through this week and let’s be sure we do what we can...
Austin nonprofit to purchase Rosemont apartment complex after residents push for new owner
AUSTIN, Texas — After more than a year of unlivable conditions at a southeast Austin affordable housing complex, the property is getting a new owner. Foundation Communities will purchase Rosemont at Oak Valley after residents fought for healthier living conditions. After residents moved out for eight months and were...
Why Christmas week sub-freeze isn't expected to be a repeat of February 2021 storm
Austin is going to be gripped by freezing weather in just a few days. The good news is that experts aren’t expecting it to be as bad as February 2021 when Texas suffered through widespread power outages and busted water pipes. “We are much better prepared this time,” said...
Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road
A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
Austin Pets Alive! in need of emergency fosters ahead of freezing temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is trying to get their Town Lake Animal Center dogs in warm homes by Thursday before temperatures drop into the teens. Anyone who is staying in the Austin area during the holidays and is able to foster an animal, especially a dog, is asked to email foster@austinpetsalive.org or visit the Town Lake Animal Center location between noon and 6 p.m. A shelter spokesperson said they are looking for homes for around 60 dogs.
City of Austin to activate cold weather shelters
UPDATE: Austin Council Member Vanessa Fuentes gave an update Tuesday night via Twitter, saying the city will "operate three Cold Weather Shelters on a 24-hour basis with the ability to expand capacity." One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Rd will serve as the embarkation point to the designated site.
Arctic cold front to hit Central Texas on Thursday
A very strong arctic cold front will arrive in Central Texas on Thursday. Behind it, our coldest air of the season will rush in with strong wind gusts and rapidly falling temperatures. Much of Central Texas will spend 24-48 hours below freezing with low temperatures Friday in the low teens....
As temperatures drop, advocacy group brings attention to unhoused individuals
As Austin prepares for freezing temperatures to hit Thursday, advocacy group House the Homeless is bringing unhoused Austinites information guides and solar powered lights that can charge phones. “These are the kinds of things that we know from the bottom up what people need. So, we're just really trying to...
Local travelers warned to guard against COVID-19 spread
AUSTIN, Texas — Local health officials are warning holiday travelers to keep their guard up against COVID-19. Vaccinations now often result in milder cases of the illness, but anyone with COVID-19 could still transmit it to the people around them. We're not testing for covid like we used to....
COTA partners with Del Valle Community Coalition for a winter-related event
AUSTIN, Texas — Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is partnering with the Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) to host a winter resource giving event. This year COTA will give away more than 1,000 trees to help spread holiday cheer to community members that really need it. Many families and individuals in the Del Valle community were invited to get winter clothing, blankets, toys, COVID-19 rapid tests, and and a Fraser fir tree. The free event happened from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Circuit of the Americas, near the Wonder Woods tent in Lot A.
Still Austin Music Monday: Catch Tomar & The FCs at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar!
It's the last full week to get that holiday shopping list checked off and a great place to do that is Austin's classic Armadillo Christmas Bazaar! While you're shopping their incredible collection of local gifts, you can enjoy live music! Today's Still Austin Music Monday guest is one of those featured artists and brings us the blues, soul, and funk. Tomar & the FCs got together in 2015 and have been playing Austin's iconic clubs, ACL, and SXSW ever since. You catch them live Monday 12/19 at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar. They're playing starting at 5:30, 6:30, 7 & 8PM while you're there shop the amazing gifts and art from local makers. Today they're performing "Foot Down" on our Still Austin Music Monday Stage, so turn it up and enjoy Tomar & the FCs!
City of Austin cancels Trail of Lights Tuesday due to weather conditions
The City of Austin canceled Zilker Park’s Trail of Lights Tuesday due to Monday’s heavy rains. A spokesperson said Zilker Park is saturated and has not properly dried out. Opening the event would pose safety risks and would potentially damage the park. ALSO | Austin Pets Alive! in...
Dog rescued from Austin Recycles garbage truck
AUSTIN, Texas — A 12-year-old rat terrier recently found herself on quite the adventure when she ended up in an Austin Recycles garbage truck. The truck’s driver, Kenneth Perkins, said he was emptying a trash cart into the back of his truck when he saw a tail go past the camera. He got out of the car and saw Reba staring down at him.
Helping men with a sensitive issue Valley Side Medical Clinic introduces new technology
It's a sensitive subject, but important to talk about E.D. affects men beyond just their intimate moments in life. It can affect their confidence, and overall mental well-being. Marc Kramer from Valley Side Medical Clinic to talk about their solution to treat E.D. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
Volunteers package thousands of meals at Austin church to help end hunger
Over 200 volunteers from Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Austin packaged thousands of meals Sunday morning to ship out to people in need across the world. The church partnered with Rise Against Hunger. Since 2014, the church has collectively packaged over 190,000 meals in support of the non-profit’s work to address global food insecurity.
