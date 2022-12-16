ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Lucy in Disguise closing down due to supply chain issues

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular store in Austin called Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is closing down. Often known as an Austin staple, the store had popular eccentric costumes that has helped keep Austin weird for over 38 years. The store is located in South Congress and used to offer costume rentals, but now it is closing down for good. In August, the store has shifted to a purchase only model and they announced that they would no longer restock merchandise.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Holiday fire prevention checklist from Thumbtack experts

Festive celebrations, flickering lights, and winter greens are hallmarks of the holiday season. and while we all love decorating and getting into the holiday spirit, these extra items can also present fire risks for homeowners who are unprepared. David Steckel, the Home Expert at Thumbtack, is joining us now with more.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin offers tree recycling after holiday season

Austin residents can recycle their trees after Christmas by setting them at the curb or bringing them to Zilker Park. Curbside customers can just leave their tree by the curb by 5:30 a.m. on the regularly scheduled compost collection day. All trees that are six feet or taller must be cut in half.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

5 steps to prepare now for Austin's Christmas freeze

With freezing temperatures about 48 hours away, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. “Let’s be sure we get through this week and let’s be sure we do what we can...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road

A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Pets Alive! in need of emergency fosters ahead of freezing temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is trying to get their Town Lake Animal Center dogs in warm homes by Thursday before temperatures drop into the teens. Anyone who is staying in the Austin area during the holidays and is able to foster an animal, especially a dog, is asked to email foster@austinpetsalive.org or visit the Town Lake Animal Center location between noon and 6 p.m. A shelter spokesperson said they are looking for homes for around 60 dogs.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin to activate cold weather shelters

UPDATE: Austin Council Member Vanessa Fuentes gave an update Tuesday night via Twitter, saying the city will "operate three Cold Weather Shelters on a 24-hour basis with the ability to expand capacity." One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Rd will serve as the embarkation point to the designated site.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Arctic cold front to hit Central Texas on Thursday

A very strong arctic cold front will arrive in Central Texas on Thursday. Behind it, our coldest air of the season will rush in with strong wind gusts and rapidly falling temperatures. Much of Central Texas will spend 24-48 hours below freezing with low temperatures Friday in the low teens....
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

As temperatures drop, advocacy group brings attention to unhoused individuals

As Austin prepares for freezing temperatures to hit Thursday, advocacy group House the Homeless is bringing unhoused Austinites information guides and solar powered lights that can charge phones. “These are the kinds of things that we know from the bottom up what people need. So, we're just really trying to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local travelers warned to guard against COVID-19 spread

AUSTIN, Texas — Local health officials are warning holiday travelers to keep their guard up against COVID-19. Vaccinations now often result in milder cases of the illness, but anyone with COVID-19 could still transmit it to the people around them. We're not testing for covid like we used to....
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

COTA partners with Del Valle Community Coalition for a winter-related event

AUSTIN, Texas — Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is partnering with the Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) to host a winter resource giving event. This year COTA will give away more than 1,000 trees to help spread holiday cheer to community members that really need it. Many families and individuals in the Del Valle community were invited to get winter clothing, blankets, toys, COVID-19 rapid tests, and and a Fraser fir tree. The free event happened from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Circuit of the Americas, near the Wonder Woods tent in Lot A.
DEL VALLE, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Music Monday: Catch Tomar & The FCs at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar!

It's the last full week to get that holiday shopping list checked off and a great place to do that is Austin's classic Armadillo Christmas Bazaar! While you're shopping their incredible collection of local gifts, you can enjoy live music! Today's Still Austin Music Monday guest is one of those featured artists and brings us the blues, soul, and funk. Tomar & the FCs got together in 2015 and have been playing Austin's iconic clubs, ACL, and SXSW ever since. You catch them live Monday 12/19 at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar. They're playing starting at 5:30, 6:30, 7 & 8PM while you're there shop the amazing gifts and art from local makers. Today they're performing "Foot Down" on our Still Austin Music Monday Stage, so turn it up and enjoy Tomar & the FCs!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Dog rescued from Austin Recycles garbage truck

AUSTIN, Texas — A 12-year-old rat terrier recently found herself on quite the adventure when she ended up in an Austin Recycles garbage truck. The truck’s driver, Kenneth Perkins, said he was emptying a trash cart into the back of his truck when he saw a tail go past the camera. He got out of the car and saw Reba staring down at him.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Helping men with a sensitive issue Valley Side Medical Clinic introduces new technology

It's a sensitive subject, but important to talk about E.D. affects men beyond just their intimate moments in life. It can affect their confidence, and overall mental well-being. Marc Kramer from Valley Side Medical Clinic to talk about their solution to treat E.D. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
CBS Austin

Volunteers package thousands of meals at Austin church to help end hunger

Over 200 volunteers from Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Austin packaged thousands of meals Sunday morning to ship out to people in need across the world. The church partnered with Rise Against Hunger. Since 2014, the church has collectively packaged over 190,000 meals in support of the non-profit’s work to address global food insecurity.
AUSTIN, TX

