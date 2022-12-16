Scoreless drought costs Flyers in loss

NORWALK — Can’t happen.

Last Saturday, the St. Paul boys basketball team went scoreless for a four-minute stretch of the second half at Western Reserve. Despite that, the Flyers were able to hang on for a 45-41 victory.

But Thursday night, facing defending Division IV district champion Margaretta, the Flyers again had a lengthy scoring drought.

This time, they paid a big price.

St. Paul did not score for stretches of 3:03 and 2:53 in the second quarter — then did not score for a 6:08 stretch of the second half in a 62-36 loss to the Polar Bars inside Harvey Keller Gymnasium in Norwalk.

“Can’t do that obviously,” St. Paul head coach Steve Minor said after his team fell to 3-3 overall. “We did that last weekend and it almost cost us (at Western). That’s a bad habit, and we need to break out of it fast.”

The Flyers played a solid first quarter, trailing just 16-14 thanks to a 7-2 scoring edge to close the final 2:23 of the opening minutes.

Brock Tice converted a three-point play, followed by two Nolan McCall baskets around a Judah Keller bucket for the Bears to keep the Flyers in range.

But Margaretta scored the first five points of the third quarter, and led 26-18 after a basket by Ian Deeter with 2:57 left in the half.

However, St. Paul did not score again while Keller added consecutive scores to give Margaretta a 31-18 halftime lead.

“It wasn’t a surprise, we knew they were physical at both ends,” Minor said. “Their offensive attack is just great … they’re tough to handle when they get going.”

The Bears (4-3) looked to run away with it early in the third, as Julian Washington and Cameron Sosa opened the scoring for a 35-18 lead. However, the Flyers got six straight points from Evan Wangler, McCall and Tice.

Once Tice scored at the 5:34 mark of the third, the Flyers trailed 35-24 and had possession of the basketball with a chance to trim the deficit to single digits.

But following a turnover, the Bears slammed the door shut. Margaretta scored the final 18 points of the quarter to open up a commanding 53-24 lead entering the final eight minutes.

The Flyers scored just 10 points in the second and third quarters combined.

“I thought we rebounded well in the first half, and the second half we were one-and-out a lot,” Minor said. “Even on shots inside. We stood around a lot in the second half … I don’t know what it was.

“We can’t afford to do that again (Friday) against Mapleton. We’re going to have to score to have a chance against them.”

McCall finished with 11 points for the Flyers, while Tice added seven points. Wangler added four points and six rebounds.

St. Paul will entertain Mapleton (4-1, 3-0) in a quick turnaround in Firelands Conference play Friday night.

“Fortunately we have a lot of stuff on film to look at, instead of telling them a scenario we can show them,” Minor said. “We did some good things tonight, we just didn’t shoot very well.

“We have other guys who haven’t stepped up yet when teams really limit our top scorers, and we’re hoping they do soon.”

MARGARETTA (4-3)

Cameron Sosa 7-0—17; Jordan Luzader 1-1—3; Tate Bailey 5-0—11; Aldon Gibson 0-1—1; Julian Washington 3-0—6; Judah Keller 5-2—13; Gage Bodey 1-0—2; Hayden Wiley 1-1—3; Evan Miller 2-1—6. TOTALS 25-6—62.

ST. PAUL (3-3)

Ian Deeter 2-0—5; Jacob Bocock 2-0—4; Brock Tice 3-1—7; Nolan McCall 4-3—11; Sam Scavuzzo 1-0—2; Evan Wangler 2-0—4; Brock Houck 1-1—3. TOTALS 15-5—36.

Margaretta 16 15 22 9 — 62

St. Paul 14 4 6 12 — 36

3-point FGs: (M) Sosa 3, Bailey, Keller, Miller; (SP) Deeter

JV: Margaretta, 43-37