richlandsource.com
Casstown Miami East dismantles De Graff Riverside
Casstown Miami East's river of points eventually washed away De Graff Riverside in an 84-51 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. The last time Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside played in a 64-53 game on February 1, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Anna slips past Casstown Miami East
Anna poked just enough holes in Casstown Miami East's defense to garner a taut, 23-22 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Casstown Miami East and Anna squared off with January 4, 2022 at Anna High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Urbana rides the rough off South Charleston Southeastern
Urbana collected a solid win over South Charleston Southeastern in a 63-52 verdict on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 9, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Urbana took on Dayton Carroll on December 13 at Urbana High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield
Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bradford ends the party for Arcanum Franklin Monroe
Bradford stretched out and finally snapped Arcanum Franklin Monroe to earn a 53-37 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bradford and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on December 21, 2021 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dayton West Carrollton designs winning blueprint against Sidney
Dayton West Carrollton knocked off Sidney 71-54 on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Sidney and Dayton West Carrollton squared off with January 10, 2022 at Sidney High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Ottawa-Glandorf rains down on Tipp City Bethel
Ottawa-Glandorf showed it had the juice to douse Tipp City Bethel in a points barrage during a 60-30 win at Ottawa-Glandorf High on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 10, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Toledo Christian and Tipp City Bethel took on...
richlandsource.com
Cedarville chalks up convincing victory over West Alexandria Twin Valley South
Cedarville ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering West Alexandria Twin Valley South 72-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. The first quarter gave Cedarville a 13-10 lead over West Alexandria Twin Valley South.
richlandsource.com
Hilliard Davidson defeats Columbus West in lopsided affair
It would have taken a herculean effort for Columbus West to claim this one, and Hilliard Davidson wouldn't allow that in a 72-27 decision in Ohio boys basketball action on December 19. In recent action on December 13, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Hilliard Davidson took on...
richlandsource.com
Van Wert flies high over Delphos St. John's
Van Wert dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-32 win over Delphos St. John's in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. The last time Delphos St. John's and Van Wert played in a 45-43 game on December 21, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
