University of Tulsa to host giveaway at Kendall Whittier Elementary

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) is having a massive backpack giveaway at Kendall Whittier Elementary School Friday.

TU told FOX23 Thursday they will be giving more than 800 students free bags, books, sweatshirts and mittens, all courtesy of the university.

This giveaway continues a more than 10-year tradition of delivering holiday gifts to the elementary school.

TU said they will also be giving 100 Kendall Whittier Elementary teachers and staff free TU sweatshirts.

©2022 Cox Media Group