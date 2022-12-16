Read full article on original website
Coldest polar vortex since 1990 forecast to hit Colorado
DENVER — The polar vortex is a swirling batch of extremely cold air above the North Pole. The polar jet stream surrounds it and usually keeps most of the vortex contained to the north. But when that jet stream weakens or slows, it allows the vortex to spill down into the southern U.S.
Next Question: Do electric vehicles pay any road tax?
Colorado's electric vehicle drivers currently pay fee, about $50, when they register their vehicle. That's to offset the taxes they save by not buying gas.
How to protect pets from severe cold and snow
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The frigid arctic cold coming to Colorado will drop most of our temperatures into the negatives before midnight on Wednesday, and the wind will amplify the impact of that cold. It’s called the windchill factor. You’ll sometimes hear it called “feels-like” temperature, but it’s not...
3M to stop producing 'forever chemicals' by 2025
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota-based 3M has announced it will stop production and use of polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) by the end of 2025. "3M is committing to innovate toward a world less dependent upon PFAS," the company said in a statement. 3M officials said the company made the decision...
Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power
FERNDALE, Calif. — A powerful earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake as it shattered glass, shook homes off foundations, damaged roads and left nearly 60,000 homes and businesses in the rural area without power and many without water. At least 12 people were injured.
