wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Trafficking Meth
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking meth after a search of his home Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the home of 70-year-old Terry Hayes was searched after a court ordered search warrant was issued. During the search, meth along with items used for packaging it were...
14news.com
Woman accused of kidnapping in Henderson set to appear in court
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman accused of kidnapping in Henderson is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning. Officials say Tammy Rogers was arrested at her home Saturday night. [Previous Story: Henderson woman facing kidnapping charges]. They say that kidnapping charge is for kidnapping an adult. According to police,...
14news.com
Henderson woman facing kidnapping charges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says one woman was arrested Sunday and is facing several charges, including kidnapping. Officials say Tammy Rogers was arrested at her home Saturday night on Spottsville Bluff City Road. Officials say that kidnapping charge is for the kidnapping of an...
(WEHT) - An Evansville man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
14news.com
Feds sentence repeat offender on gun charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to two years in federal prison after police say he was illegally in possession of a firearm. According to a press release, that man is 26-year-old Reko D. Levels Jr. Court documents show that on September 20, 2021, Levels was wanted...
wevv.com
Man arrested on warrant for child molesting in Henderson County, sheriff says
A Henderson County, Kentucky man is behind bars after being picked up on an out-of-state warrant for child molesting, according to authorities. In a news release, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office says that 31-year-old Jonathan Svare of Reed is the man arrested. According to HCSO, Svare was arrested after Deputies...
whopam.com
Oak Grove man arrested for drug trafficking charges in Todd County
A traffic stop Saturday by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of an Oak Grove man on drug trafficking charges. Deputy Jonathan Knight stopped 34-year old Justin Horstead of Oak Grove near the intersection of Guthrie Road and Elkton-Trenton Road for a moving violation, according to a news release, which says there was an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
wrul.com
Jenny Arrested For Driving While License Suspended
A Crossville woman who has been arrested for multiple traffic violations over the last year has been arrested again following a traffic stop Monday afternoon. Officers with the Carmi Police Department stopped 33 year old Chasity Jenny of 4th Street for Driving While License Suspended. The Officers observed Jenny and knew that her driving status was suspended. Jenny was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released a few hours later.
WISH-TV
State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police. Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet. Just before 12:30 a.m.,...
wkdzradio.com
Another Concern Of Trigg Sheriff’s Office Brought To Fiscal Court
During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Trina Clinkenbeard made known a concern she had regarding the safety of her husband — Kentucky State Police trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard — and a specific incident with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly with Sheriff Aaron Acree. According...
KFVS12
Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating tool theft
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tool theft. According to the sheriff’s office, s deputy responded to Kuttawa at Huck’s Travel Center around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 for a reported theft. They said approximately $820 worth of tree cutting...
Officer accused of forcing her way into Christian County home charged with burglary
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville police officer is facing a burglary charge following a Saturday morning incident in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home along Turner Loop in Gracey, damaging the door. She pushed someone inside, which caused them to fall on […]
104.1 WIKY
Assault Subject Escapes
Evansville police were called to the 600 block of Liberty Way where a victim told officers a nearby man had been banned from the property. The officer yelled several times for the suspect to stop but he didn’t. The officer got back into his cruiser and finally stopped the...
Daviess County deputies seek help in property damage case
THRUSTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help them identify a person accused of damaging somebody’s property. Deputies say the incident happened at the Fast Fuel gas station in Thruston around 6 a.m. Friday. Not very much information has been revealed, but surveillance video captured images of their suspect. […]
14news.com
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s new information in a crash we told you about last year. 40-year-old Jason Copeland was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday, then released on bond. Court records show his charges include Causing Serious Bodily Injury OMVWI, and a warrant was issued last week.
14news.com
Evansville police explain officer-involved shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police sat down with our crews to look over body camera footage from a a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday that 47-year-old Mauricio Cisneros was the man killed in that shooting. Evansville police Sergeant Anna Gray says officers...
wevv.com
Evansville woman arrested, accused of DUI on busy east side roads without a front tire
A woman is facing multiple charges after authorities say she was driving on a busy Evansville road without a tire while under the influence. The incident happened at Green River Road and Division Street Friday morning. Police say the car was speeding, without a front drivers side tire, which later...
Evansville felon caught with loaded handgun going back to jail
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 54-year-old Evansville man will be locked behind bars again after being sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Court documents show that Scott Stagg had a loaded 9mm pistol while driving around Evansville on November 16, 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Stagg […]
14news.com
DCSO responds to crash on US Hwy 60 E.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that blocked parts of the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 60 East on Wednesday. Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch confirms the roadway is blocked from Hawes Boulevard to Wrights Landing Road. Dispatch says a detour will be...
westkentuckystar.com
Three Princeton men charged after forgery of stolen checks
Three Princeton men have been charged after a three-month long investigation concerning checks stolen from an elderly woman. Princeton detectives began investigating in October when an 86-year old reported that 14 checks were forged on her account totaling $4,550. On December 9, detectives said 54-year old Dwayne Hale was served...
