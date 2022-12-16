Read full article on original website
CMC Rifle celebrates grit, graduates and their stories at December commencement
Graduates at Colorado Mountain College Rifle’s commencement ceremony each stepped up to the podium the morning of Dec. 10 to mark a milestone. CMC Rifle students, their families and friends gathered at the campus’s Clough Auditorium to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishment of earning degrees, certificates and high school equivalency diplomas, a Monday news release states.
Obituary: Neil Campbell
Neil M.Campbell was greatly known for his hard work and dedication working most of his career with Eagle Materials in Gypsum, CO and Georgetown, SC as a Maintenance Foreman. Along side his hard work and dedication he was an amazing father and grandpa. His surviving children Jessica(31), Allison(26), and Austin(23), will forever cherish the memories they made with him and pass them on as the generation grows. He was a great brother to his surviving brother, Randy Campbell. Neil had that infectious laugh that made you start laughing with him no matter how you felt. A loving husband who cared deeply for his surviving wife Lin Campbell. He made friends everywhere he went and loved making people smile. He will surely be missed by many.
Wednesday letters: Climate hypocrites, thanks for slowing down, kudos to Elks, curious
Why bother Bruno? (12/14 Letters) We all suffer from confirmation bias, and climate alarmists are no different. Alarmists will refuse to acknowledge any alternative views/facts other than “the world will end in 10 years unless we do something now!” And then 10 years from now it will likely change to another crisis. Haven’t you figured out that’s how the system works? It feeds off panic. Terrorism! COVID! Climate change! Everybody panic!
Wamsley Elementary School students turn their principal into a Christmas Tree
The Garfield Re-2 School District is currently on winter break. But just before heading into the holiday, Rifle’s Wamsley Elementary School decided to hold a festive event in the gymnasium Dec. 15. There, students engaged in an eating competition, while teachers and administrators used each other’s arms to feed...
Monday letters: Buddy program expanding, we’ve failed, corruption, vitamin D
As the President of the Board of Directors for the Buddy Program I want to take a minute to share my enthusiasm for all that 2023 has in store for our organization! The new year marks the 50th anniversary of the locally-created mentoring program and the start of an expansion into the Glenwood Springs community.
‘Quite the buzz in the community’ over new trail plan, Parachute town manager tells Garfield County Commission
A major focus Parachute identified in its most recent comprehensive planning efforts is a need to bolster the town’s local trails system. This led to the creation of what’s now called the 2022 Trails Plan, which highlights a proposal to build a labyrinth of trails connecting residents to some of the most breathtaking spots surrounding the gateway of the Grand Valley.
PI Editorial: Thompson Divide success offers insights for Uinta Basin Rail fight
Common ground can make for a firm foundation. Take it from longtime Roaring Fork Valley rancher Bill Fales, who spoke about the years-long fight to protect the Thompson Divide from energy development. “When we started the TDC (Thompson Divide Coalition), I don’t think anyone involved, whatever their background, could have...
Column: Anderson Ranch and YouthZone partner in visual storytelling
YouthZone is proud to partner with nonprofits and entities within the Roaring Fork and Grand River Valleys to empower and support community youth and families. We are committed to raising the healthiest youth possible, which is an effort that includes our entire community. Therefore, we rely on teachers, counselors, police officers, and professionals. Collaboration with local and state partners is an integral part of YouthZone operations.
Pilot project to put Glenwood Springs mobile home park in resident hands among local efforts to preserve last bastions of housing affordability
Felix Jimenez is fond of the little slice of paradise he and his neighbors have maintained on the southern fringe of Glenwood Springs, and he’d like to see it preserved. Jimenez is a 35-year resident of the 20-unit 3-Mile Mobile Home Park, located just up the narrow canyon off Midland Avenue, adjacent to The Hideout RV Park.
Up to $20,000 in goods stolen from longtime Rifle business
A Rifle business owner says burglars who carried out a “smash-and-grab”-style theft last week made out with up to $20,000 worth of equipment. Action Shop Services, a Rifle business of 40 years that specializes in selling and renting items like power equipment, was robbed around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
Carbondale man sues City Market over police encounter on Christmas Eve 2020 that he says was racially motivated
A Carbondale man whose high-profile Christmas Eve 2020 arrest at the local City Market grocery store sparked community outrage has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the grocery chain. Michael Francisco has retained the civil rights law firm Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP of Denver. The firm on Wednesday filed...
Garfield County hits accelerator on proposal to build gas station in West Rifle
Plans to build a new gas station in West Rifle are beginning to unfold. Garfield County Commissioners last week unanimously waived a state rule requiring Rifle to submit an annexation impact report to the county. The annexation is over a proposal by Western Slope Recycling LLC to build a Maverik gas station and truck stop on 11.31 acres of what’s technically county land just south of Interstate 70 in West Rifle.
Glenwood Demons coach Rhonda Moser nabs 100th career win
At least someone was keeping track. Rhonda Moser certainly had no idea when she left courtside. Moser is Glenwood Springs girls basketball’s accredited head coach. Jordan DeCrow is her fastidious assistant coach. “I was completely shocked and taken off guard after the game,” Moser said. “Jordan DeCrow really pays...
PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs hockey maintains undefeated streak with win over Liberty
After Friday’s 4-0 shutout home win over Liberty, Glenwood Springs hockey heads into the holiday break undefeated. The 3-0 Demons have now outscored their opponents so far this season 24-4 and now sit in third place in the 4A Mountain Division. The Demons are, however, one of two teams in its division (Crested Butte) to remain undefeated.
National Weather Service issues wind chill watch, flood advisory for Roaring Fork Valley
Dropping temperatures estimated to possibly produce wind chills as low as 30 degrees below freezing prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind chill watch for the Roaring Fork Valley. Going into effect Wednesday evening through Friday morning, the watch covers the Central Colorado River Basin cities of Eagle,...
Glenwood Demons face some stiff interstate competition at Front Range hoops tournament
Playing at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor over the weekend, the Glenwood Springs High School boys and girls basketballers faced some tops teams not only from northern Colorado, but from neighboring Wyoming. The Lady Demons dropped their first two games of the season, 60-37 to East High out of Cheyenne...
Council holds on fee ordinance aimed at diverting commercial yard waste from landfill
City staff recently asked the Glenwood Springs City Council to add a yard waste diversion regulation for commercial companies taking unsorted waste to the landfill. Council postponed a formal decision until late March, giving staff more time to educate landfill users on the subject and still implement the change in a timely manner.
