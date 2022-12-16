Read full article on original website
Related
Breeze Airways Unveils Plans for International Flights
Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is seeking FAA approval to be able to launch international flight service.
American Airlines and British Airways Open 3 Airport Lounges at JFK Airport
Here's what to expect from American Airlines and British Airways' Chelsea Lounge, Soho Lounge, and Greenwich Lounge at the John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Southwest Airlines Is Testing Boarding Families First
In a very limited trial, Southwest Airlines is allowing some families with children ages six and younger to board first.
Last Call: Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® 80K Bonus
The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® offers Admirals Club® access plus 80,000 AAdvantage® bonus miles until December 6, 2022.
United's Huge Boeing 787 Order—What This Means for Future Flights
United Airlines has signed on for 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with the option to purchase 100 more—or 200 total, the largest wide-body aircraft order in U.S. commercial aviation history, according to the carrier.
The Best Cyber Monday Airline Deals in 2022
Alaska, Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, and Play are among the airlines that have announced some very enticing Black Friday and Cyber Monday airfare deals.
5 Round-Trip Flights That Cost Less Than $200 in January
American Airlines, JetBlue, and other flight carriers are offering round-trip flights for less than $200 to destinations like New York City to Los Angeles.
Meet Signia by Hilton - a Fresh, Modern Portfolio of Hotels
With world-class design, inspired meeting spaces, and distinctive culinary offerings, Signia by Hilton offers travelers exceptional guest experiences in some of the most sought-after urban and resort locations.
Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, and Aman Are All Launching Yacht Cruises
Some of the world’s most recognized and respected luxury hotel brands want to lure guests to the high seas with luxurious mega-yachts.
How to Fly in a More Thoughtful, Eco-conscious Way
Traveling by plane releases a significant amount of carbon and frequent fliers generate the most greenhouse gasses. Is there a way to fly and still be green?
How to Plan a Dream Trip Using Aeroplan Points
Air Canada’s frequent flier program, Aeroplan, can get you to over 1,300 destinations using points. Here's how I planned a dream trip to Ecuador and Panama—plus tips for creating your own points-based travel.
France Bans Some Short Domestic Flights to Curb Emissions
France has just banned three short flights on where the equivalent train ride is 2.5 hours or less. Others may follow if rail lines improve.
Delta Air Lines Is Resuming Flights to Cuba in 2023
Delta Air Lines suspended its flights to Cuba in 2020 due to the pandemic, but will begin flying between the U.S. and Havana again in 2023.
To Travel Deeper, Go to a Destination More Than Once
Dr. Anu Taranath discusses how returning to Malleshwaram, India multiple times throughout her life lead to a deeper understanding of the destination—and herself.
Southwest Credit Cards Are Offering 75,000-Point Bonuses
Until December 5, 2022, introductory offers on Southwest Airlines’ three personal cards have been upped to an impressive 75,000 points apiece.
How to Set and Keep Travel Resolutions
Resolutions are easy enough to set. But how can we better build on ones we've set previously?
How to Set Price Alerts for Flight Deals on Google and More
From Google Flights to Hopper, this is how to set price alerts to get the best flight deals and airfare prices.
What it's Like to Visit the Charleston Tea Garden
On South Carolina's Wadmalaw Island, the Charleston Tea Garden is the largest tea garden in the U.S. Here's what it's like to visit.
How to Prepare for a Big Trip Now That Travel Is Back
AFAR readers share their tips for prepping for a big international trip after years of staycations and local jaunts.
The Very Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals 2022
We dug through hundreds of Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals and put together a list of our favorite hotel, luggage, and flight sales in 2022.
