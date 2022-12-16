ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintersville, OH

WTOV 9

Investigation into ex-Wintersville mayor yields no findings

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation into former Wintersville Mayor Robert Martin ended with no findings by the state attorney general's office. Martin said he believed a council member was holding office only to collect retirement. Martin's attorney said in 2021, it was believed someone from council made formal...
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Wood-Shaw named Moundsville mayor

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Moundsville City Council welcomed a new mayor and vice mayor at its Tuesday meeting. Previously the vice mayor, Sara Wood-Shaw was voted the new mayor. This will be her second year on city council, and she said she is looking forward to seeing past goals move forward in the new year.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTOV 9

BHJ head fears for future of hazard mitigation plan

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission has a lack of funds they claim the state owes for the hazard mitigation plan. But with the state not providing the match it owes, Executive Director Mike Paprocki is seeking funding from the Brooke and Hancock county commissions. "Whenever...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Hancock County BOE still exploring firearm security options

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Board of Education continues to search for a firearm security system that it can integrate into its K-12 school buildings. Monday, the BOE was presented with Evolv Technology, a Boston-based company that provides metal detectors. The Evolv Express System claims to detect...
WTOV 9

BQ Energy bringing solar projects, tax money to Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — BQ Energy, the first to develop landfill solar projects, is now making its way to Harrison County. On Wednesday morning the company continued its developments of the Nottingham Solar Project, entering into a payment in lieu of taxes agreement, which was approved by commissioners. “It...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Services marking Hanukkah taking place throughout valley

WHEELING, W.Va. — The eight-day celebration of Hanukkah began Sunday, and the area Jewish community is taking the opportunity to come together this year to celebrate its religion and history. "It's a story about the fight against oppression and tyranny and the fight for freedom,” Rabbi Joshua Lief, of...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Flu hospitalizations up a bit in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s cold and flu season, and rising influenza numbers have many people talking. Jefferson County Medical Director, Dr. Jane Culp says influenza cases are accelerating in Ohio, though Jefferson County is still low. However, she adds, hospitalizations for the flu have increased from November...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Local bank's contest lifts local family's spirits during holidays

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One local family's Christmas holiday got a lot better Monday, thanks to Belmont Savings Bank’s "These are My People" contest. The bank teamed with its checking company Kasasa and brought the contest locally to make someone's holiday a bit better. "They had to send...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTOV 9

Grow Ohio Valley has new leader, aims to continue to put down roots

Grow Ohio Valley is filling out. A new executive director has been named and plans on a healthy future ahead have been laid. Wheeling native Jason Koegler is taking over for co-founder Danny Swan. He will lead in the mission to help improve the health and economic future for the...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church offering free Christmas meal

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is opening its doors for the 12th year for its annual Christmas Memorial Dinner on Christmas Day. "It’s just another way for them to have a meal instead of going to a gas station and picking up some chips or something like that, they can come in, sit down, have a nice turkey dinner," said Spiro Alexander, the volunteer coordinator at the church.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Luminaries a holiday tradition in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — What started out as some paper bags on a dirt road has turned into thousands making their way to Cambridge to see the luminary's return in 2022. “One of my coworkers said, 'You're going to have to do the luminary,’” organizer Lori Marlin said. And I said, 'What are you talking about?' because I didn't grow up in Cambridge."
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTOV 9

West Liberty University freezes tuition rates for 2023-2024 academic year

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West liberty University will not raise tuition for the next school year, the school announced Tuesday. "One of our goals at West Liberty is to provide affordable education," said Katie Cooper, assistant vice president of enrollment management. "This will benefit our incoming students and current...
WEST LIBERTY, WV

