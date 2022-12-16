JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is opening its doors for the 12th year for its annual Christmas Memorial Dinner on Christmas Day. "It’s just another way for them to have a meal instead of going to a gas station and picking up some chips or something like that, they can come in, sit down, have a nice turkey dinner," said Spiro Alexander, the volunteer coordinator at the church.

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO