NC A&T State University football coach parts ways with Aggies

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Coach Sam Washington is reportedly parting ways with the Aggies.

Washington took over at NC A&T State University in January 2018.

He started strong with the university by winning the Celebration Bowl and the Black College Football National Championship in his first two seasons.

Over the past two seasons, the Aggies played in the Big South Conference where Washington led the team to records.

In a statement, A&T State University Athletic Director Earl Hilton thanked Washington for his contributions during his 12 years, with the Aggies including five as head coach.

He played in the NFL for four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

There is no word yet on who will take over for Washington.

