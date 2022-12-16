ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WTOV 9

West Liberty University freezes tuition rates for 2023-2024 academic year

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West liberty University will not raise tuition for the next school year, the school announced Tuesday. "One of our goals at West Liberty is to provide affordable education," said Katie Cooper, assistant vice president of enrollment management. "This will benefit our incoming students and current...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WTOV 9

Services marking Hanukkah taking place throughout valley

WHEELING, W.Va. — The eight-day celebration of Hanukkah began Sunday, and the area Jewish community is taking the opportunity to come together this year to celebrate its religion and history. "It's a story about the fight against oppression and tyranny and the fight for freedom,” Rabbi Joshua Lief, of...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Wood-Shaw named Moundsville mayor

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Moundsville City Council welcomed a new mayor and vice mayor at its Tuesday meeting. Previously the vice mayor, Sara Wood-Shaw was voted the new mayor. This will be her second year on city council, and she said she is looking forward to seeing past goals move forward in the new year.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTOV 9

Hancock County BOE still exploring firearm security options

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Board of Education continues to search for a firearm security system that it can integrate into its K-12 school buildings. Monday, the BOE was presented with Evolv Technology, a Boston-based company that provides metal detectors. The Evolv Express System claims to detect...
WTOV 9

Luminaries a holiday tradition in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — What started out as some paper bags on a dirt road has turned into thousands making their way to Cambridge to see the luminary's return in 2022. “One of my coworkers said, 'You're going to have to do the luminary,’” organizer Lori Marlin said. And I said, 'What are you talking about?' because I didn't grow up in Cambridge."
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTOV 9

Investigation into ex-Wintersville mayor yields no findings

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation into former Wintersville Mayor Robert Martin ended with no findings by the state attorney general's office. Martin said he believed a council member was holding office only to collect retirement. Martin's attorney said in 2021, it was believed someone from council made formal...
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

BHJ head fears for future of hazard mitigation plan

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission has a lack of funds they claim the state owes for the hazard mitigation plan. But with the state not providing the match it owes, Executive Director Mike Paprocki is seeking funding from the Brooke and Hancock county commissions. "Whenever...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Flu hospitalizations up a bit in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s cold and flu season, and rising influenza numbers have many people talking. Jefferson County Medical Director, Dr. Jane Culp says influenza cases are accelerating in Ohio, though Jefferson County is still low. However, she adds, hospitalizations for the flu have increased from November...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church offering free Christmas meal

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is opening its doors for the 12th year for its annual Christmas Memorial Dinner on Christmas Day. "It’s just another way for them to have a meal instead of going to a gas station and picking up some chips or something like that, they can come in, sit down, have a nice turkey dinner," said Spiro Alexander, the volunteer coordinator at the church.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

