WTOV 9
Belmont County Boy Scouts of America eye trip to National Jamboree
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Boy Scouts of America are looking to go on the retreat of a lifetime. A total of 50 boys and girls are looking to raise $1,700 each to earn themselves a spot in the 2023 National Jamboree in Summit Bechtel Reserve, W.Va.
West Liberty University freezes tuition rates for 2023-2024 academic year
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West liberty University will not raise tuition for the next school year, the school announced Tuesday. "One of our goals at West Liberty is to provide affordable education," said Katie Cooper, assistant vice president of enrollment management. "This will benefit our incoming students and current...
Services marking Hanukkah taking place throughout valley
WHEELING, W.Va. — The eight-day celebration of Hanukkah began Sunday, and the area Jewish community is taking the opportunity to come together this year to celebrate its religion and history. "It's a story about the fight against oppression and tyranny and the fight for freedom,” Rabbi Joshua Lief, of...
Wood-Shaw named Moundsville mayor
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Moundsville City Council welcomed a new mayor and vice mayor at its Tuesday meeting. Previously the vice mayor, Sara Wood-Shaw was voted the new mayor. This will be her second year on city council, and she said she is looking forward to seeing past goals move forward in the new year.
Hancock County BOE still exploring firearm security options
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Board of Education continues to search for a firearm security system that it can integrate into its K-12 school buildings. Monday, the BOE was presented with Evolv Technology, a Boston-based company that provides metal detectors. The Evolv Express System claims to detect...
Issue of additional Juneteenth funds in Steubenville a budgetary one, officials say
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council ended its last meeting of the year with much contention but there’s one question and that is, what's happening with the Juneteenth money?. After a heated meeting Dec. 13, the city budget has $10,000 in it for Juneteenth, though community leaders are...
Luminaries a holiday tradition in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — What started out as some paper bags on a dirt road has turned into thousands making their way to Cambridge to see the luminary's return in 2022. “One of my coworkers said, 'You're going to have to do the luminary,’” organizer Lori Marlin said. And I said, 'What are you talking about?' because I didn't grow up in Cambridge."
After 12 years, Bethel sits in on last Harrison County Commission meeting
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — The work of Harrison County Commissioner Don Bethel was celebrated on Wednesday, as he will be leaving his seat following the November election. Bethel spent 12 years on the board. "He has done numerous things in his capacity as commissioner. Things that will last well...
Family Service-Upper Ohio Valley making sure seniors are fed no matter the weather
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Some senior citizens can't leave their home, and when severe winter weather approaches -- like that in forecast this week -- food boxes are helpful. Family Service-Upper Ohio Valley is stocking its one-day boxes for emergency days of power outages, freezing temps and more. "If...
Investigation into ex-Wintersville mayor yields no findings
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation into former Wintersville Mayor Robert Martin ended with no findings by the state attorney general's office. Martin said he believed a council member was holding office only to collect retirement. Martin's attorney said in 2021, it was believed someone from council made formal...
BHJ head fears for future of hazard mitigation plan
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission has a lack of funds they claim the state owes for the hazard mitigation plan. But with the state not providing the match it owes, Executive Director Mike Paprocki is seeking funding from the Brooke and Hancock county commissions. "Whenever...
Flu hospitalizations up a bit in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s cold and flu season, and rising influenza numbers have many people talking. Jefferson County Medical Director, Dr. Jane Culp says influenza cases are accelerating in Ohio, though Jefferson County is still low. However, she adds, hospitalizations for the flu have increased from November...
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church offering free Christmas meal
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is opening its doors for the 12th year for its annual Christmas Memorial Dinner on Christmas Day. "It’s just another way for them to have a meal instead of going to a gas station and picking up some chips or something like that, they can come in, sit down, have a nice turkey dinner," said Spiro Alexander, the volunteer coordinator at the church.
Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
Riggenbach Tile and Carpet has new location after fire, ready for business
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — After a Wetzel County family lost its home and business to a fire, one thing it didn't lose was hope. The Riggenbach Tile and Carpet business stood on the corner of W.Va. 2 and Monroe Avenue for more than 60 years before a fire in early November hit the business, warehouse, and family home above.
Driver suffers minor injuries after slippery roads cause accident along Colliers Way
An elderly woman suffered minor injuries after her car flipped on its roof along Colliers Way on Wednesday morning. Weirton Fire Chief Kevin Himmelrick says slippery roads caused the accident. “Drive carefully, watch for wet spots because this time of the year, when it’s wet, it’s frozen,” Himmelrick said. “And...
