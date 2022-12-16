ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Charleston Co. Council discusses Mark Clark Expansion Project

By Kevon Dupree
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Council decided to table the vote until next month. Thursday night, the council discussed the topic at length.

“In my sixteen years on County Council,” Charleston County councilman Dickie Schweers said, “this action would be the most fiscally irresponsible action I have ever witnessed.”

The council deliberated over funds for the Mark Clark Extension Project. The $75 million that developers are asking council to authorize would be to finish the project’s permitting process, but it doesn’t guarantee the project would be completed.

“We will have spent $75 million dollars,” Schweers said, “then we would get nothing. We would not get that money back.”

News 2 first reported in April the estimated cost for the entire project would exceed $2 billion. With such a steep price tag, Schweers says the county can’t afford to make a mistake.

“When I first got on council,” he said, “a million dollars was a lot of money, 16 years ago. It’s amazing now you’re talking a billion, and it’s almost like we’re acting like even a billion is not a lot of money anymore. I mean come on a billion dollars, and we’re talking about two of those.”

Councilman Henry Darby agrees.

“I don’t see anything about that is conservative about $287,000,000 a mile,” Darby said. “I don’t see anything conservative about that at all.”

Darby believes the state or federal government should foot the bill.

“Here we are in Charleston County,” he said, “we’re willing to tax ourselves to build this road, wherein the state is going to save money, by us talking ourselves, and use the money that they saved to go somewhere else.”

Several councilmembers were in favor of delaying the vote, especially with the new incoming voices on county council.

“We have two new members coming here in 19 days,” Darby said, “with such a major decision, and they have no voice. I think it’s very, very unfair.”

The new council is expected to talk about the funding for this project in the next county finance meeting on Thursday, January 12.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

