Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Warming center provides retreat from dangerous temperatures
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – When conditions are this cold, getting stranded outside would be deadly. With that in mind, a homeless shelter in Minot has a warming shelter that’s open during the freezing days and nights. Alyson Heisler, the development associate at Project Bee, says they typically send...
KFYR-TV
Minot teacher transforms into Elf on the Shelf
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you go on social media at all this month, you’re bound to see posts from parents of the Elf on the Shelf. This is no ordinary day for Sara Medalen’s class. This math and reading interventionist at Sunnyside is donning a full...
KFYR-TV
Minot Meals on Wheels, volunteers back on the road after snow days
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Meals on Wheels in Minot is open again after the snowstorm last week forced the nonprofit to take a three-day hiatus. Staff and volunteers, some with frozen toes, carried hot meals to homes. We noticed one of the homes had a frozen doorbell. Jordan Hughes,...
KFYR-TV
New Town lends a set of wheels when Minot High bus breaks down
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – In times of need, a helping hand is always appreciated. Sometimes, wheels work just as well. The Minot High boys basketball team bus experienced a “fender bender” en route to Tuesday night’s game at Watford City. Minot Public Schools Activities Director...
KFYR-TV
Stranded Minot State students treated to pizza party while waiting out snow
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some students at Minot State University who couldn’t get their holiday break started just yet due to the winter storm found themselves stuck on campus Friday. Roughly 75 students were waiting in the Beaver Dam at the MSU Student Center for conditions to improve for...
KFYR-TV
Renovations at Minot State’s Hartnett Hall underway
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Renovations are underway at Hartnett Hall on the Minot State campus. It’s expected to be completed in a year. The renovation began at the end of last year when they received $25 million of ARPA funds. Brent Winiger, the VP of Administration and Finance,...
valleynewslive.com
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
Two people accused of trying to scam Berthold Police toy, food and clothing drive
A post on the Berthold Police Department Facebook page indicates two people are being accused by police of attempting to scam the annual toy, food and clothing drive by the department.
mydakotan.com
Storms and School Closure Decisions
MINOT – Canceling school isn’t an easy choice, but in some weather conditions it is unavoidable. Mark Vollmer, superintendent of Minot Public Schools, said when there’s severe weather in Minot, such as has been the case this week with heavy snow and high winds, the schools have crews that start driving roads at 3 a.m.
KFYR-TV
Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have resentenced a Minot man convicted of killing his father in 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Ward County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed the sentencing with Your News Leader. A jury found Christopher guilty in Dec....
Comments / 0