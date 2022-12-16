ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Dunkin’ service plaza workers present $1M in “play money” over wage frustration

By George Grotheer
 5 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Union leaders brought over a million dollars in “play money” to their boss at the Applegreen Corporation Thursday.

The union leaders said the company had withheld that amount from workers since taking over Dunkin’s service plaza outlets last year.

Applegreen Corporation employs all Dunkin’ employees in the 23 plazas across three interstate highways. The organization has not responded to Thursday’s demonstration.

