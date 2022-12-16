Read full article on original website
Russell Stebbins
5d ago
where is all the money from the marijuana sales at because it sure has not gone towards anything that it is supposed to oh that's right our governor put it in his pockets and funded the riots in Seattle with it. prove me wrong.
allen covington
5d ago
Where is all this money coming from? A state income tax? Higher Gas and Liquor taxes?TAXES! TAXES! AND MORE TAXES!
Aaron Pengilly
5d ago
the people of Washington need to ask for an audit and see where the money is being spent
Related
Chronicle
Top Republican on Senate Budget Committee Criticizes Gov. Inslee’s Budget
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement on Wednesday criticizing Gov. Jay Inslee’s operating budget proposal. In Wilson’s view, Inslee’s budget fails to prioritize the issues that most affect families in Washington state. “Even though the state economist has warned us about the risk of a...
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
Chronicle
Gov. Inslee, Lawmakers Push Budget Hikes, Policy Changes to Curb Youth Psychiatric Boarding
Gov. Jay Inslee and other top government officials are pitching budget increases and a series of potentially transformative policy proposals aimed at curbing long psychiatric-related hospitalizations known as "boarding" among the state's youth. Inslee is proposing an additional $14 million to support a long-term inpatient program for youth, plus $23.5...
kpq.com
Gov. Jay Inslee Announces $4 Billion Plan to Reduce Homelessness, But Would Need Voter Approval
Gov. Jay Inslee announced that his office is proposing a $4 billion plan to allocate more state funding towards housing solutions, but would require voter approval. On Dec. 14, Inslee proposed a statewide voter referendum that would raise $4 billion over the next six years, issuing bonds outside Washington’s debt limit.
KHQ Right Now
Washington Attorney General Ferguson files lawsuits against national pharmacy chains
SEATTLE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is continuing his push to hold national pharmacies accountable for their alleged role in the state's opioid epidemic. On Thursday, Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Albertsons, Krogers and Rite Aid in King County Superior Court. He also announced resolutions with five other companies that produced or sold opioids, which will bring Washington state's total recoveries to more than $1.1 billion to fund opioid abatement and treatment programs.
WA Dems propose assault weapon ban, gun purchase permit
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced legislative proposals on Monday that would prohibit assault weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make gun sellers potentially liable for negligent sales in the state.
Governor Inslee, AG Ferguson Propose New Gun Laws
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are announcing efforts to pass two new legislative plans they say will curb gun violence in the state. At a news conference Monday, both Inslee and Ferguson unveiled two measures, the first calling for a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons. The second would work to ensure gun makers and dealers take steps to prevents weapons they are selling, from getting into the possession of "dangerous individuals."
Washington State Lawmaker Files Bill to Fund Cold-Water Shock Warning Signs
OLYMPIA - A bill prefiled for the coming 2023 legislative session seeks to prevent cold-water shock drownings in Washington state. John Sattgast reports from the state Capitol. Even on a hot summer day, public health officials say Washington waters are often chilly enough to cause cold-water shock. It's what happened...
Washington state marijuana sales drop $120M this year
(The Center Square) – Cannabis sales in Washington state haven’t exactly gone to pot, but they did slow down this year for the first time since the state began legal adult-use marijuana sales in 2014. The Evergreen State’s retail marijuana sales slipped 8% from 2021 to 2022, a...
KATU.com
Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
610KONA
Proposed Firearms Act Allows Victims to Sue Manufacturer, Vendor
According to the text of a proposed bill that will be filed soon for the January 2023 WA legislative session, it appears gun violence crime victims would be allowed to sue not only the manufacturer but the business that sold the firearm (if applicable), under certain conditions. The firearm industry...
theorcasonian.com
Inslee update: State budget, $4 billion housing referendum, WSU clean energy program, behavioral health
Inslee releases 2023 budget proposal with major focus on housing, homelessness and behavioral health. Gov. Jay Inslee revealed his proposed budget for the upcoming biennium on Dec. 14 at the capitol. The highlight of the budget is an audacious housing proposal to fast-track and scale up housing across the state.
ijpr.org
Oregon, Washington join California in banning gas-powered new vehicles starting in 2035
New cars sold in Oregon and Washington will have to be emissions-free starting in 2035. The rules adopted Monday by both states will mean an end to the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered trucks, passenger cars and SUVs up and down the West Coast. The states are on track...
Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration
The U.S. Department of Commerce's disaster declaration for salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended for two years, and the snow crab harvest that will be canceled for the first time in 2023. Also covered are 2021 salmon harvests from Alaska's Kuskokwim River and 2019 and 2020 Washington salmon fisheries. The states' congressional delegations can now try to secure funds in the bill to fund the U.S. government through September.
Energy efficiency benefits are now available to these Washington residents
The Community Energy Challenge has made changes to let more homeowners qualify for benefits.
Inslee proposes Washington taxpayers spend $15M on abortion services, training
(The Center Square) — Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed budget for the upcoming biennium includes $15 million in taxpayer money to be spent on providing abortion services and training for abortion providers. Inslee’s proposed budget for 2023-2035, released Wednesday, will be submitted to the Legislature but is not binding on lawmakers. The proposal calls for $70.4 billion in government spending. Of that amount, nearly $1.2 billion is allocated for the Department...
These rules could improve views of an Eastern WA wind, solar project. What are your thoughts?
Hundreds of wind turbines with blades reaching as high as the Seattle Space Needle would stretch along the hills south of Tri-Cities.
btimesherald.com
Ban on Measure 114 to stay in effect
On Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Burns, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio ruled that he would continue a temporary restraining order on Measure 114 (M114) until he receives notice from the state on the new permit system to purchase a firearm in the state of Oregon. M114 passed...
KXLY
Three WA watchdog prison reports remain unreleased to the public
A trio of independent oversight reports on conditions in Washington’s state prisons were drafted more than a year ago, but their findings still haven’t been released. The results of these state investigations, paid for with tax dollars, are so secret, in fact, that when copies of the Washington Office of Corrections Ombuds reports were obtained by Crosscut via a public records request, they were almost completely redacted, meaning it is impossible to know what information they contain.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State Patrol: Avoid traveling if you can
Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger says to avoid traveling if you're able to. If you have to travel, go slow and leave a lot of space in front of you.
