Knox County residents speak on McAlister’s incident, push for sheriff’s office oversight board continues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday evening, the Knox County Commission held an open forum, during which residents spoke on some controversial issues. Some attendees voiced their opinions on an upcoming drag performance at the Tennessee and others spoke on a debacle involving the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s...
Knox Co. Commission meeting erupts in community outrage over drag shows, KCSO incident at McAlister's
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, several groups gathered at a regular Knox County Commission meeting. Many people signed up to speak on two subjects: an incident in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old cashier did not serve deputies, and national outrage over all-age drag show performances.
Appeals court case could affect students with autism in Knox County Schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals heard Knox County's appeal in a case involving a student with autism in Knox County Schools. Court documents said a student, called M.Q., has autism and was attending preschool in the county. In preschool, the case said he studied with his peers without disabilities, in an integrated classroom.
Knoxville teen speaks out at commission meeting following McAlister’s incident with deputies
The 15-year-old who was fired from her job after a social media post claimed she refused service at a deli to three Knox County deputies on Nov. 21 has spoken out in a commission meeting.
RAM telehealth program provides virtual medical consultations to uninsured patients
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee-based nonprofit, is working towards closing the health disparity. Their telehealth program is reaching people who are in need of basic medical care. They are using virtual appointments to connect uninsured patients who may not be able to attend a clinic with a medical provider. Through a phone or a computer screen, patients can be connected to a doctor in an instant.
Vigil honors people who died while homeless in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the Tuesday before Christmas, many local organizations’ hearts are with those experiencing homelessness. National Homeless Remembrance Day falls on the first day of winter — the winter solstice. Usually, it falls on Dec. 21. This day remembers people in the homeless community who...
Court case reviews KCS policy putting children with autism in 'special' separate classroom
The case centers around a student who attended class in Knox County. When the student was moved up to kindergarten, they were moved into a separate classroom.
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
City of Knoxville offices to close for the holidays, KAT buses and 311/211 services affected
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Offices for the City of Knoxville will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 to observe the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, to observe the New Year's Day holiday. Both holidays fall on a weekend this year.
East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
Huge development on West Blount approved by city council
In a split vote, the Knoxville City Council denied the appeal on a Board of Zoning Appeals’ approval of a huge apartment building proposed for 451 West Blount Avenue. The appeal, requested by Janice Tocher, was supported by neighboring homeowners who said the new building will violate several aspects of the South Waterfront codes, was approved without public input and will block views of the river for an entire block.
Hundreds lay wreath at East TN veterans cemetery
Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday.
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
Morgan County correctional staff donate thousands of gifts to kids in need
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staff at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) are helping make sure no child in the county goes without a gift this holiday season. Complex officials announced Monday that their staff had delivered 2,200 gifts to the Morgan County School System’s central office. Those gifts will go to the county’s Angel Tree program.
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater.
Pellissippi State collects most food pantry donations in state challenge than any other community college
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pellissippi State Community College collected thousands of items for its food pantry — beating out any other community college or technical college in Tennessee for the fourth year in a row in a statewide competition. They said they collected the equivalent of 47,788 items for...
Blount County agencies purchase cell phone reading software for 2023
Three law enforcement agencies in Blount County will soon have new tools to better read cell phones as evidence in crimes.
Pigeon Forge dumpster decorated for Christmas
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People in Sevier County are visiting a dumpster behind Pigeon Forge High School surrounded by Christmas decorations. The dumpster has been decorated every year by Sevierville County Commissioner Don McGill for more than five years. John Young cleans cabins for a living with his wife...
TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill
Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
