Blount County, TN

WBIR

Appeals court case could affect students with autism in Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals heard Knox County's appeal in a case involving a student with autism in Knox County Schools. Court documents said a student, called M.Q., has autism and was attending preschool in the county. In preschool, the case said he studied with his peers without disabilities, in an integrated classroom.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

RAM telehealth program provides virtual medical consultations to uninsured patients

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee-based nonprofit, is working towards closing the health disparity. Their telehealth program is reaching people who are in need of basic medical care. They are using virtual appointments to connect uninsured patients who may not be able to attend a clinic with a medical provider. Through a phone or a computer screen, patients can be connected to a doctor in an instant.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Vigil honors people who died while homeless in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the Tuesday before Christmas, many local organizations’ hearts are with those experiencing homelessness. National Homeless Remembrance Day falls on the first day of winter — the winter solstice. Usually, it falls on Dec. 21. This day remembers people in the homeless community who...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Huge development on West Blount approved by city council

In a split vote, the Knoxville City Council denied the appeal on a Board of Zoning Appeals’ approval of a huge apartment building proposed for 451 West Blount Avenue. The appeal, requested by Janice Tocher, was supported by neighboring homeowners who said the new building will violate several aspects of the South Waterfront codes, was approved without public input and will block views of the river for an entire block.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Hundreds lay wreath at East TN veterans cemetery

Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Commissioners hear from public about McAlister’s …. The 15-year-old who was fired from...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morgan County correctional staff donate thousands of gifts to kids in need

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staff at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) are helping make sure no child in the county goes without a gift this holiday season. Complex officials announced Monday that their staff had delivered 2,200 gifts to the Morgan County School System’s central office. Those gifts will go to the county’s Angel Tree program.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found

The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Pigeon Forge dumpster decorated for Christmas

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People in Sevier County are visiting a dumpster behind Pigeon Forge High School surrounded by Christmas decorations. The dumpster has been decorated every year by Sevierville County Commissioner Don McGill for more than five years. John Young cleans cabins for a living with his wife...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill

Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
TENNESSEE STATE
