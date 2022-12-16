Read full article on original website
Roller appointed to 2nd Ward seat
FORT MADISON - A long-time Fort Madison resident has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the City Council. Angela Roller was appointed with a 4-3 vote of the council on the first vote. Councilwoman Rebecca Bowker nominated Roller while another nomination was being put forward. Donna Amandus seconded...
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Charles H. “Charlie” Miller, 81, Wever
Charles H. “Charlie” Miller, 81, of Wever, IA, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 6:47 PM at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington surrounded by his family. He was born on June 27, 1941 in Burlington to Henry and Florence Cronk Miller. On...
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, Fort Madison
Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Jack was born on July 27, 1941, at his home outside Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Junior and Martha (Watznauer) Boeddeker. On February 24, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ronda Kamps at Concordia Lutheran Church in Warsaw, Illinois. She survives.
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary - Frank C. Lawler, 79, Keokuk
Frank C Lawler, 79 years, of Keokuk, Iowa died at 7:45 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Montrose Health Center, Montrose, Iowa. He was born March 30, 1943 in Burlington, Iowa, a son of Frank C and Edith (Sutton) Lawler. In June 1961, he married Lois Hansen in Fort Madison, Iowa. She preceded him in death on November 13, 1975.
Smith House fire of 1954
With cold weather upon us, and people heating their homes, the danger of house fires increases as temperatures drop. This story takes place in 1954. Mass vaccination of children against polio had just begun, Elvis Presley started hound-dogging, and the USS Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered submarine, was launched by the First Lady of the United States and Boone, Iowa native, Mamie Eisenhower.
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Bayder Timothy Bell, infant
Bayder Timothy Bell infant son of Nicholas Charles and Haleigh Hempen Bell was born into Heaven on December 14, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. He is survived by his parents, Nicholas and Haleigh Bell of Hamilton, IL, his sister, Bahnon Darlene Bell of Hamilton, IL, maternal grandparents, Tim and Cindy Hempen of Hamilton, IL, paternal grandmother, Korenda Bell of Keokuk, maternal great-grandmother, Darlene Hempen of Hamilton, IL and paternal great-grandmother, Margaret Schrader of Carmen, IL, two aunts, Heather Huntley and Hillary Hempen and one uncle, Ryan Bell. He will lovingly be remembered in the hearts of his family.
For the Record – Monday, December 19, 2022
12/15/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Justin Allen Hahn, 37, of Fort Madison, from another agency, on a charge of domestic abuse assault - 3rd sub. He was taken to Lee County Jail. 12/15/22 – 9:04 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report...
Residents urge board to reconsider NuStar request
LEE COUNTY - A Lee County couple urged Lee County Supervisors to rethink their position on eminent domain claims from pipeline companies Monday morning. Ted and Carrelle Stein, of rural Fort Madison said the even though the county can't specifically stop eminent domain they should be more opposed to it to support local farmers.
8 Burlington Residents Face Federal Drug Trafficking Charges
A joint operation between federal and state investigators of a drug trafficking organization has resulted in eight Burlington residents facing federal charges. Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher Jerome Ellis, Honesty Knotts, Hardy Pegues, Joshua Adam Townsen, and Michael Demetrius Brown made their initial appearance in federal court on Thursday. Theodis Bagby and Larry Keith Knotts were also charged but have not yet made their initial appearance.
Hounds fall to Washington on the road
WASHINGTON - Julian Dear's 15 first half points weren't enough to help the Hounds to their third win in a row. Dear hit five 3-balls and the Hounds held Washington to just 20 points in the first half, but the Demons prevailed 57-37 in Southeast Conference boys basketball action. The...
'The point of no return': Local UAW members continue to rally, display solidarity despite current stalemate
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's been almost eight months since around 1,100 members of United Auto Workers (UAW) Locals 180 in Racine County and 807 in Burlington, Iowa, walked out of two CNH Industrial plants and went on strike to demand better wages, healthcare and safety. Since then,...
Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to blaze at house under construction on Highway 22
Multiple agencies responded to a weekend fire at a house under construction on Highway 22 near Riverside. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate Riverside firefighters were initially called to a reported structure fire at a house under construction at 2510 Highway 22…about two miles east of Kalona…just before 10:30 Saturday night. Firefighters from Kalona, Wellman and Washington all converged on the scene a short time later to assist. No one was inside the residence at the time.
Lady Hounds knock off Washington to take conference lead
FORT MADISON - The Christmas break has come at a good time for Fort Madison High School’s girls basketball team. The Bloodhounds will take some momentum into the time off after Tuesday’s 52-46 home win over Washington. Fort Madison coach Toni Sargent is hoping to find a team...
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 28-year-old Shelby Kobra Kelly of Keokuk was arrested Thursday, December 15th by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Keokuk. Kelly is...
Plans still have softball, baseball at Baxter's
FORT MADISON - According to Fort Madison Activities Director Jeff Lamb, Bloodhound softball will be moved to the Baxter Sports Complex this summer. Lamb told a group of six, including Baxter Sports Director Jeff Woodside, board members Larry Smith and Bill Schulte, Denmark Ball Association President Jerry Gerber, and former FMHS baseball coach Dick Burch about the decision Sunday night at a meeting at the sports complex.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 8-14, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 8-14, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Police: Man hit cars, officers at Walmart
A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart. On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about […]
Lady Hounds drop two on Saturday
KAHOKA - The Fort Madison Lady Hounds have been playing a lot of basketball as the holidays approach, but Saturday was something a little different. The girls played in Kahoka as part of the River Rivalry Series in the morning, and then traveled to John Wood Community College to take on Winchester West Central.
Sedan stolen from East Main Street business in broad daylight Friday afternoon
Shortly before 5:00pm on Friday, Galesburg Police responded to Glass Specialty on East Main Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with employees who said another employee’s 2009 Honda Civic was taken from the parking lot while the owner was working out of town. Officers spoke with the owner who said he left the sedan unlocked and had buried the keys in the center console.
Mount Pleasant woman arrested for DUI following accident
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant woman for Driving While Under the Influence. According to a news release, on Monday, December 12th, at about 8:31 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 grid of Oakland Mills Road.
