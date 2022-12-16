Bayder Timothy Bell infant son of Nicholas Charles and Haleigh Hempen Bell was born into Heaven on December 14, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. He is survived by his parents, Nicholas and Haleigh Bell of Hamilton, IL, his sister, Bahnon Darlene Bell of Hamilton, IL, maternal grandparents, Tim and Cindy Hempen of Hamilton, IL, paternal grandmother, Korenda Bell of Keokuk, maternal great-grandmother, Darlene Hempen of Hamilton, IL and paternal great-grandmother, Margaret Schrader of Carmen, IL, two aunts, Heather Huntley and Hillary Hempen and one uncle, Ryan Bell. He will lovingly be remembered in the hearts of his family.

