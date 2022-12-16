ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday. This was done to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper responds after Nazi banner spotted in Moore County; ‘White supremacy and antisemitism will not be tolerated’

VASS, N.C. (WGHP) — The governor has weighed in on a banner emblazoned with Nazi imagery that was found in Moore County over the weekend, just as Hannukah began. Sharing an article posted by WRAL, Gov. Cooper tweeted “Violence and threats against Jewish communities are on the rise all across the world. White supremacy and […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
ABA Journal

Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says

Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
RALEIGH, NC

