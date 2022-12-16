Read full article on original website
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday. This was done to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help...
One Moore County woman on a mission to help those impacted most by power grid attack
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Keenya Taylor wears many hats in the Salvation Army in Moore County, since she works alone. The past two weeks have been busy for her, as she worked to assist families impacted after two energy substations were attacked leading to county-wide power outages. “It’s not...
Moore County Residents Reimbursed for Food Losses Related to Power Outage
RALEIGH, N.C. (Press Release) — Moore County residents who receive Food and Nutrition Services and lost food due to power outages from vandalism to an electrical substation on Dec. 3, 2022, will receive replacement benefits, thanks to two waivers approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. All FNS...
Anti-Semitic sign spotted over Moore County highway
An anti-Semitic sign was spotted over a Moore County highway Sunday morning.
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Road on Feb. 15, 2002. She later admitted to starting the fire as a Valentine's prank on an ex-boyfriend.
Gov. Cooper responds after Nazi banner spotted in Moore County; ‘White supremacy and antisemitism will not be tolerated’
VASS, N.C. (WGHP) — The governor has weighed in on a banner emblazoned with Nazi imagery that was found in Moore County over the weekend, just as Hannukah began. Sharing an article posted by WRAL, Gov. Cooper tweeted “Violence and threats against Jewish communities are on the rise all across the world. White supremacy and […]
NC has billions in federal COVID-19 money left to spend. How, and more importantly, why?
North Carolina still has billions of dollars in federal money left to spend in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new state audit released Tuesday.
Brunswick County changes help explain why NC Democrats keep losing races for Senate and president
Larry Blank, the vice chair of the Brunswick County Republican Party, is bragging about his adopted hometown of Leland. In two decades, it’s gone from a collection of strip malls across the Cape Fear River from Wilmington to one of North Carolina’s fastest-growing municipalities. “(To) go from 2,500...
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Central NC residents chime in
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Our chances to have snow on the ground this year in central North Carolina are pretty much non-existent now, but we still wanted to ask people, in your perfect, ideal world, would you, or wouldn’t you, want a white Christmas?. “I think everybody wants...
Fired NC professor sues state agency, claims First Amendment rights were violated
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former professor at the Governor’s School of North Carolina is suing the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, saying his First Amendment rights were violated. Dr. David Phillips reported that he was fired from working at the Governor’s School West at Winston-Salem State University...
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
Homeless campsites on Cumberland County property illegal after commissioners vote to pass ordinance
"I don't believe in penalizing those who are homeless and until we have other options for them, more beds for them."
'Cowardly act of hate:' Swastika painted on Apex Town Hall campus building
APEX, N.C. — For the second time in two days, law enforcement in central North Carolina are investigating vandalism involving a hate symbol being spray-painted in a public space. On Saturday, Apex police found a swastika and the phrase 'Pedo Scum' spray-painted on part of the Apex Town Hall...
PHOTOS: Mysterious shipwreck found on Outer Banks beach ignites debate
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. […]
Thousands of Wake County children get Christmas wishes fulfilled as Angel Tree distribution begins
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of children in Wake County are getting their Christmas wishes fulfilled this week. Wednesday is the second distribution day for The Salvation Army of Wake County’s ‘Angel Tree Program.’. CBS 17 is a proud sponsor again this year. On the first day...
Antisemitic signs found as Central NC Jewish communities begin Hanukkah celebrations
An antisemitic sign was found along US 1 in Moore County, prompting an investigation for deputies. An antisemitic sign was found along US 1 in Moore County, prompting an investigation for deputies. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
Undeck the halls: Wake County offering Christmas tree recycling
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After the lights come down, and the halls are no longer decked for the holidays, what do you do with your live Christmas tree?. If you live in Wake County, you now have an option that will help park trails around the area. The Happy...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency for NC’s incoming frigid teen temperatures, ice
Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency as North Carolina will see its temperatures dip into the teens this week during what many experts are calling an "artic blast".
Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says
Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
