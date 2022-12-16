ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Amazon expected to open string of grocery stores in Metro Detroit

It’s been happening quietly in cities from Dearborn to Grand Blanc, where Amazon is snapping up buildings and turning them into grocery stores. So far, there are nine different locations across Metro Detroit, including Grand Blanc and Dearborn, mentioned above, plus Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Livonia, Troy, Roseville, Plymouth, and St. Clair Shores.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Humane Society of Huron Valley offers ‘forever’ digital memorials

ANN ARBOR – Pets who have crossed the rainbow bridge can now be remembered forever with “Love Stays Here” digital collectibles and memorial wall from the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV). The commemorative collectibles will consist of unique images of furry, feathered or scaly loved ones...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

They’re not afraid to pile it high at this corned beef sandwich shop

The Detroit area has its own style, especially when it comes to food. So how about Detroit-style of corned beef? That’s what a new restaurant in Clinton Township is serving up. Ann Marie’s Corned Beef offers sandwiches with pastrami, turkey, and of course corned beef. Owner Andre Hughes says...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Free program is taking Detroit youth to new heights

On Thursday nights the Coleman A. Young airport in Detroit is buzzing with excitement. If you thought the airport was just a bunch of empty hangers, you’re in for a surprise! “To me this is the most wonderful space in the United States. We are a very unique museum in that we curate historical artifacts of the Tuskegee Airmen,” Dr. Brian Smith, President and CEO of the Tuskegee National Air Museum told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan University accepting applications for third entrepreneurial cohort

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Community members with big ideas about small businesses can now apply to be a part of the third cohort for the Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Venture Challenge program. The eight-week hybrid program teaches entrepreneurs business skills, and offers professional coaching, networking and mentoring opportunities. Participants...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s an unique way to make a holiday fashion statement

Strictly Sportswear has styles for those on your gift list who like to make a fashion statement. Kathy Hamlin, owner of Strictly Sportswear, joined “Live in the D” with Tati Amare to share some gift ideas to up the style of someone special in your life. Hamlin says...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rocket Mortgage launches new program to help Detroiters save up money to become homeowners

DETROIT – Rocket Mortgage is launching a new program aimed at helping some of the country’s most renter-rich cities become places for thriving homeowners. The program is called “The Rocket Wealth Accelerator” and comes with a partnership with Local Initiatives Support Coalition (LISC), a non-profit that supports local programs across the country.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Carhartt announces expansion, 125 more jobs at Dearborn headquarters

DEARBORN, Mich. – Carhartt has announced the expansion of its Dearborn headquarters and 125 new job positions. On Monday, the Whitmer Administration made a statement about the project as it is getting support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. According to a press release, the new jobs and expansion are...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan

DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor schools continue to close due to high number of staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR – More Ann Arbor Public Schools buildings have closed as staff absences due to illness continue for a second week. In an early morning email to AAPS community members on Monday, Superintendent Jeanice Swift announced that A2 STEAM K8 at Northside and Tappan Middle School were going to be closed for the day due to a “very high number of staff illnesses.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills waiving admission fee through end of year

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills is waiving its admission fee until the end of the year because of the rise of antisemitism. Michigan’s only holocaust museum is hoping to attract more people after recent incidents of antisemitism. They want to make sure that nobody loses sight of the lessons learned from the holocaust.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family seeks answers in factory shooting of man outside of Highland Park automotive supplier plant

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – The Highland Park Police Department built a murder case against a 29-year-old man who shot and killed his coworker, Emmanuel Chapman. Chapman went by the nickname “Nuke,” and his family is devastated by his passing at the hands of a fellow line worker at the Highland Park Faurecia Seating Plant on Wednesday (Dec. 12).
HIGHLAND PARK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy