Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37

Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
Watch North West Prank Mom Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Eyebrows

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kids pull the darnedest pranks. Kim Kardashian proved that she isn't immune to being shenanigans as her 9-year-old daughter North West pulled a fast on on her in a Dec. 18 TikTok video. In the clip, North headed to her mom's bedroom with a pink razor and pretended to shave the SKIMS mogul's brows as she slept in bed.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson

Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy

Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
Alex Rodriguez Makes Romance With Jac Cordeiro Instagram Official

Watch: Alex Rodriguez & Jac Cordeiro Confirm Romance With Instagram Post. Alex Rodriguez has officially revealed his relationship with new girlfriend Jac Cordeiro. The couple made their romance Instagram official on Dec. 18 when the former MLB star posted a picture of himself alongside the 42-year-old fitness guru and his two daughters, Nastaha, 18, and Ella, 14—who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis—at a Christmas party.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death

The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of His and Anna Faris’ Son Jack

Watch: Chris Pratt CRIED During the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer?. ‘Tis the season for Chris Pratt to spread a little Christmas cheer. As for the proof? The Terminal List star recently shared a festive photo of his 10-year-old son, Jack—whom he shares with ex Anna Faris—to Instagram. Alongside the Dec. 18 pic of his son gazing at a pair of elves, the actor captioned the post, "Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel. The magic of Christmas is well upon us."
H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection After Singer Slams Merchandise

Watch: Justin Bieber CALLS OUT "Trash" H&M Merch Line. The Justin Bieber H&M line was not here to stay. Two days after the "Peaches" singer urged fans not to purchase the merchandise from H&M that that he says was made without his "permission and approval," the retailer has pulled the collection and issued its own statement about the controversy.
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson's Daughter True Lost Her First Tooth

Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says... The Tooth Fairy is making her first visit to True Thompson. Khloé Kardashian revealed in a sweet social media post that her 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, just lost her first tooth. In a video posted to The Kardashians star's Instagram Stories, True is smiling for the camera, revealing a gap where her front tooth used to be. Over the video, Khloé, 38, wrote, "She lost her first tooth."
