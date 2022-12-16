Read full article on original website
Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
Bella Hadid Debuts New Honey Blonde Hair Transformation
Bella Hadid is officially in her blonde era. The supermodel surprised her fans on Dec. 18, unveiling a drastic hair transformation on Instagram Stories. Instead of waiting for the New Year to...
Watch North West Prank Mom Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Eyebrows
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kids pull the darnedest pranks. Kim Kardashian proved that she isn't immune to being shenanigans as her 9-year-old daughter North West pulled a fast on on her in a Dec. 18 TikTok video. In the clip, North headed to her mom's bedroom with a pink razor and pretended to shave the SKIMS mogul's brows as she slept in bed.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy
Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
Jessica Simpson Shares Festive Holiday Pics With Husband Eric Johnson and Their Kids
Watch: Jessica Simpson Admits She Gained and Lost "100lbs" 3 Times. Jessica Simpson is rocking around the Christmas tree with her family. The "With You" singer, 42, shared a series of snaps of her family getting in the holiday spirit. Alongside selfies with husband Eric Johnson and kids Maxwell Drew...
Rumer Willis Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Derek Richard Thomas
This holiday season, Rumer Willis is gifting her fans with some baby news. The actress and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced on Dec. 20 that they are expecting their first child...
Alex Rodriguez Makes Romance With Jac Cordeiro Instagram Official
Watch: Alex Rodriguez & Jac Cordeiro Confirm Romance With Instagram Post. Alex Rodriguez has officially revealed his relationship with new girlfriend Jac Cordeiro. The couple made their romance Instagram official on Dec. 18 when the former MLB star posted a picture of himself alongside the 42-year-old fitness guru and his two daughters, Nastaha, 18, and Ella, 14—who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis—at a Christmas party.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Demi Moore Jokes About Entering Her “Unhinged Grandma Era” Amid Daughter Rumer’s Pregnancy
Watch: Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis’ Pregnancy News. Demi Moore is more than happy to take on her biggest role yet: Grandma. After daughter Rumer Willis announced she and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first baby together, the G.I. Jane alum celebrated the news with her own post dedicated to the couple.
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals When She Knew Her Marriage to Kody Was Over
Watch: "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years. One year after Kody Brown and Christine Brown‘s breakup, new details are emerging about the end of their relationship. The exes—whose split was announced in Nov. 2021—spoke out on the Dec. 18 special Sister Wives: One...
Gwen Stefani Reveals Her and Blake Shelton's Bathroom Is Decorated With Tabloid Covers
Watch: Gwen Stefani Apologizes to Blake Shelton for BIG Marriage Oops. No doubt Gwen Stefani has great taste, but this design choice might be a bit bananas (b-a-n-a-n-a-s) for some fans. The singer, 53, recently revealed the unique décor she and Blake Shelton have in their home. "When we...
Adele Sings Happy Birthday to Boyfriend Rich Paul on Stage
Adele helped her boyfriend Rich Paul celebrate 41. The "Someone Like You" singer sang "Happy Birthday" to her boyfriend of a year and a half during her Dec. 16 Las Vegas residency concert at...
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of His and Anna Faris’ Son Jack
Watch: Chris Pratt CRIED During the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer?. ‘Tis the season for Chris Pratt to spread a little Christmas cheer. As for the proof? The Terminal List star recently shared a festive photo of his 10-year-old son, Jack—whom he shares with ex Anna Faris—to Instagram. Alongside the Dec. 18 pic of his son gazing at a pair of elves, the actor captioned the post, "Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel. The magic of Christmas is well upon us."
H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection After Singer Slams Merchandise
Watch: Justin Bieber CALLS OUT "Trash" H&M Merch Line. The Justin Bieber H&M line was not here to stay. Two days after the "Peaches" singer urged fans not to purchase the merchandise from H&M that that he says was made without his "permission and approval," the retailer has pulled the collection and issued its own statement about the controversy.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Connie Shares Her Wish After His Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom is missing her son. Connie Boss Alexander shared a tribute to the dancer on her Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of the duo chatting during a previous video call...
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts To Chloe Fineman’s SNL Impersonation
It's not just us raising a glass to Saturday Night Live's impression of Jennifer Coolidge. The White Lotus star has nothing but praise for Chloe Fineman's impersonation of her, which the comedian...
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson's Daughter True Lost Her First Tooth
Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says... The Tooth Fairy is making her first visit to True Thompson. Khloé Kardashian revealed in a sweet social media post that her 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, just lost her first tooth. In a video posted to The Kardashians star's Instagram Stories, True is smiling for the camera, revealing a gap where her front tooth used to be. Over the video, Khloé, 38, wrote, "She lost her first tooth."
