Nassau Correction Officers Union sues county over failure to perform workplace violence assessments

The Nassau Correction Officers Union filed a lawsuit with the state Supreme Court against Nassau County.

The suit accuses the county of failing to perform workplace violence assessments for nearly four years.

The union president told News 12 that the assessments are required by law to solve ongoing workplace violence.

There has been a rise in use of force incidents involving correction officers in 2022 with 250 reported so far.

Nassau County officials refused to comment about the pending litigation.