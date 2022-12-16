ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Nassau Correction Officers Union sues county over failure to perform workplace violence assessments

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXD2S_0jkP9qLX00

The Nassau Correction Officers Union filed a lawsuit with the state Supreme Court against Nassau County.

The suit accuses the county of failing to perform workplace violence assessments for nearly four years.

The union president told News 12 that the assessments are required by law to solve ongoing workplace violence.

There has been a rise in use of force incidents involving correction officers in 2022 with 250 reported so far.

Nassau County officials refused to comment about the pending litigation.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Nassau County lawmakers seek repeal of red light camera ticket fees

MINEOLA, N.Y. - A move is in the works on Long Island to repeal whopping fees on red light camera tickets. In Nassau County, the cost is $150 if you pay it on time. Drivers told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan exorbitant fees are nothing more than backdoor taxes and should be illegal. There were strong feelings from irate Long Island drivers. Their $50 red light camera violation is tripled with various administration feeds. "It's robbery. I'm going in to get robbed right now," one person said. "I took another day off just for them to tell me the cost, $150, became $199," said another. Nassau County...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

127K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy