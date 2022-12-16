Read full article on original website
Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified
He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
Protestors want Virginia Beach pastor to step down
Blanchard was arrested after he and 16 other men were arrested in an online chatting sting in 2021.
Mother of Norfolk mall shooting victim shown son's final moments in court video
Gary Moore, the man accused of killing one person and hurting two others inside of MacArthur Center Mall, appeared in front of a judge Monday.
Incriminating evidence stacking up against Newport News husband in death of missing wife
Lewis is charged with first-degree murder and a felony gun charge, although his wife has never been found. Eure-Lewis was never heard from after July 17.
Virginia Beach woman loses $24k in bail bond phone call scheme
Police are warning about a new phone scam making its rounds in Hampton Roads. News 3 caught up with one Virginia Beach woman who fell victim, losing $24,000.
Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said. The crash happened early Friday morning near Williamsburg and the National Transportation Safety Board said it sent 10 investigators to conduct a safety investigation in cooperation with Virginia State Police. The two vehicles were traveling in eastbound lanes toward Norfolk when the “passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer’s path” and the “vehicles collided,” state police said in a news release. Three of the bus passengers, two Norfolk men in their 20s and a 19-year-old Chesapeake woman, died at the scene, state police said. The driver and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police said they expect to release further details later this week after consultation with prosecutors. The post Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Motion for new trial struck down in Cummings murder case
Dooley, 29, was one of four men charged in the 2011 murder of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings and the wounding of his roommate, Jake Carey, at the home they rented on West 42nd Street in Norfolk.
Woman sentenced to 31 years for murdering boyfriend, hiding body in car
According to a news release, 45-year-old Melissa Diaz was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conceal a dead body, and physically defiling a dead human body.
Federal jury convicts Hampton man of conspiracy, drug and gun charges
A Hampton man has been found guilty on charges of conspiracy, drug and firearm charges. A federal jury convicted 39-year-old Jonathan C. Long on Thursday.
Two overnight shootings leave four people hurt in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It was a violent start to the weekend in Portsmouth, as four people were sent to the hospital in two separate early-morning shootings, police said. The first shooting was reported near the 3100 block of High Street, not far from London Boulevard. Police said an adult man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. A second man was also hurt, but is expected to recover.
Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Two men injured in Portsmouth shooting, police investigate
Portsmouth Police say they are investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred around 5:14 a,m., near the 3400 block of Hartford.
Norfolk police investigating 2 shootings Thursday, 1 fatal
According to dispatch, the call for the first shooting came in around 8:38 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilcott Ave. The call for the second shooting came in around 9:27 p.m. in the 800 block of Johnson Ave.
3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, bus in York
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a bus on I-64 in York early Friday morning.
Virginia Walmart gunman's manifesto claims he was 'betrayed' by coworkers he killed, felt 'led by' Satan
The manifesto left behind by Andre Bing — the suspected gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart where he worked — has been released by Chesapeake police.
