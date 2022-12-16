PWG reveals night one Battle of Los Angeles 2023 matches

Eight bouts are set for January 7.

PWG has revealed eight first round matches for night one of Battle of Los Angeles 2023.

Seven singles bouts and a triple threat match are set for Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, with 17 of the 18 BOLA participants in action on night one.

One unspecified night one bout will serve as a "play-in" match for the BOLA tournament, with the winner facing "Speedball" Mike Bailey in a first round bout on January 8.

Tickets for the two-day tournament go on sale on today at 8 p.m. Pacific time.

Here are the night one matches:

PWG Battle of Los Angeles, Saturday, January 7--