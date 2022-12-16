ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Where you can recycle your Christmas tree for free mulch in Wichita and Sedgwick County

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTcbl_0jkP7zeA00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From Monday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 20, 2023, you can recycle your Christmas tree in exchange for free mulch in Wichita and across Sedgwick County.

Manhattan woman sentenced after killing man in crash

In Wichita, you can exchange your Christmas tree for free mulch at the following locations:

In Sedgwick County, you can exchange your Christmas tree for free mulch at the following locations:

For more information, call Sedgwick County at 316-660-7200 or go to sedgwickcounty.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

City of Wichita, Sedgwick County: Ready for cold and snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the cold and snow in the forecast. The KSN Storm Track 3 forecast calls for dangerously low temperatures. Mayor Brandon Whipple said the City is fully stocked on salt and sand and is ready to go into action to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Eastbound Kellogg reopens after crash in west Wichita

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.: The crash scene has been cleared away, and eastbound Kellogg has reopened. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on Kellogg/U.S. Highway 54 at Maize Road is affecting eastbound traffic. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that there are no injuries from the crash, but first responders had to shut down the eastbound lanes as […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

One person dead in Winfield fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Winfield Fire/EMS Department says a body was found in a burning home Wednesday morning. So far, officials are not releasing the person’s name. Dispatchers got the call of a structure fire around 8:20 a.m. and dispatched fire, EMS, and police to a home in the 100 block of N. Minnesota. […]
WINFIELD, KS
KSN News

1 person injured after 5 fires overnight in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters were busy dealing with five fires from Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Wichita Fire Department said three of the fires were in structures that were not supposed to be inhabited, but people were using them as shelters. A fire in the 2200 block of North Shelton, near […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police search for missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. The WPD says 63-year-old Zandra Adams has health issues that could put her at risk. She walked away from her home near 45th Street South and Charles Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Monday. Adams is five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs approximately […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man indicted for cocaine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury has indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, based on a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation. According to court documents, these are the indictments: The DEA continues to investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting it.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

30K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy