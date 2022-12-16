Earlier this year, Walmart issued a new mandate which required suppliers in certain departments to begin providing RFID tags, joining retailers such as Nordstrom in expanding its use of the technology. Having succeeded with its use of RFID for its apparel products, Walmart has told its suppliers that any brand supplying products for its home, entertainment, or hardline departments across the U.S. will be required to tag their products with RFID technology by September of this year.

