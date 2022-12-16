Read full article on original website
How Retailers and CPG Companies Can Prepare for 2023
Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. In the first half of 2022, shoppers buoyed the economy — or at least kept it from falling deeply into recession. However, they’re starting to feel the pinch from inflation and rising interest rates. The supply chain...
Walmart's RFID Mandate: A Prequel to Wider Retail Adoption
Earlier this year, Walmart issued a new mandate which required suppliers in certain departments to begin providing RFID tags, joining retailers such as Nordstrom in expanding its use of the technology. Having succeeded with its use of RFID for its apparel products, Walmart has told its suppliers that any brand supplying products for its home, entertainment, or hardline departments across the U.S. will be required to tag their products with RFID technology by September of this year.
Report: 189M U.S. Consumers Shopped on Super Saturday
Over 189 million people, or over 73 percent of U.S. consumers, shopped this past Saturday (also known as Super Saturday), according to a survey conducted by ICSC. The data show 71 percent of shoppers spent money on holiday gifts, while 40 percent spent on dining and 22 percent spent on entertainment. The top reason consumers shopped on Super Saturday was to take advantage of deals and promotions for lower prices (39 percent), followed by still having more people to buy gifts for (37 percent) and buying additional gifts for people (33 percent).
