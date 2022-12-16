ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baristanet.com

Essex County To Distribute 1,000 Turkeys and Holiday Dinner Boxes Tuesday

Essex County will be distributing 1,000 turkeys and holiday dinner boxes beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, until supplies run out on a first-come, first-served basis at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, Codey Arena in West Orange. “The pandemic and rising costs have created food insecurity among...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven

A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
TEANECK, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley dealing with excessive rodent issue

In response to an unprecedented increase in wildlife and rodent activity since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutley Health and Parks and Recreation departments are employing several strategies for control and prevention, including educating residents on how to prevent further activity by following the township’s recommendations as well as using its resources.
NUTLEY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Pet Expo coming to NJ sounds completely bonkers and totally fun

Just after the holidays are through the 22nd Super Pet Expo comes to the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison and it sounds both ridiculous and amazing. Sure there are practical reasons to go. Toys, treats, pet gifts, grooming supplies and exhibitors offering services for food and daycare, grooming, adoption, pet healthcare, etc.. But listen to what else will be going on.
EDISON, NJ
theobserver.com

Obituaries for Dec. 21, 2022

Joan Comp (nee Babinski), a lifelong Kearny resident, died Dec. 12, 2022. Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation was private. Joan and her late husband Marty (KPD) were very active in Kearny life. She was a...
KEARNY, NJ
bloomfieldinfo.org

Essex County Declares Code Blue

This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. On Friday, December 16th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced the Essex County’s Code Blue procedures are being activated because extreme cold weather in the forecast. The Code Blue will be in effect from Sunday, December 18th at 8 p.m. through Wednesday, December 21st at 8 a.m., nights only.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

After 13+ years on council, Cardoso bids adieu

After more than 13 years of public service, Kearny Councilman Albino Cardoso is preparing to resume life as a private citizen. That will happen Dec. 31, when he completes his term of office as First Ward representative on the town governing body. Cardoso opted not to seek re-election and his replacement will be newcomer and fellow Democrat George Zapata.
KEARNY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

This Jersey City Woman is Giving Back to the Shelter She Once Lived In

A story of resilience and community comes out of Jersey City, and it comes in the form of 28-year-old Jalisa Williams. When Jalisa was just three years old, her family entered the York Street Project, a social services organization + shelter in Jersey City. Her mother’s ongoing battle with drug addiction and mental illness left her and her three children homeless. The family immediately found a home at York Street, and years later, Jalisa recalls her time at the center with fondness — so much so, that she has now returned to the shelter to work as a case manager. Jalisa is serving her community to help others experiencing the same traumas she once did. What’s more, she’s working to fight the stigmas surrounding homelessness — which, she says, is more than a housing issue. We spoke with Jalisa to learn more about the amazing work she’s doing with York Street and the path that led her there. Read on for our interview with Jalisa Williams and learn how you can help York Street Project this winter.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore

Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List

We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shop In Montclair

New Jersey native Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were spotted over the weekend shopping in the Garden State. The couple captured toting shopping bags around Montclair on Saturday, Dec. 17, NJ Advance Media reports. Priyanka posted an album to Instagram of a mirror selfie and two photos holding...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy