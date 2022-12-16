Read full article on original website
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for $375 a month Brooklyn apartmentsBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Essex County To Distribute 1,000 Turkeys and Holiday Dinner Boxes Tuesday
Essex County will be distributing 1,000 turkeys and holiday dinner boxes beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, until supplies run out on a first-come, first-served basis at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, Codey Arena in West Orange. “The pandemic and rising costs have created food insecurity among...
Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven
A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
Nutley dealing with excessive rodent issue
In response to an unprecedented increase in wildlife and rodent activity since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutley Health and Parks and Recreation departments are employing several strategies for control and prevention, including educating residents on how to prevent further activity by following the township’s recommendations as well as using its resources.
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
Pet Expo coming to NJ sounds completely bonkers and totally fun
Just after the holidays are through the 22nd Super Pet Expo comes to the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison and it sounds both ridiculous and amazing. Sure there are practical reasons to go. Toys, treats, pet gifts, grooming supplies and exhibitors offering services for food and daycare, grooming, adoption, pet healthcare, etc.. But listen to what else will be going on.
Jersey City sneaker shop hosts gift giveaway
A local business is spreading holiday cheer while giving back to its community.
Obituaries for Dec. 21, 2022
Joan Comp (nee Babinski), a lifelong Kearny resident, died Dec. 12, 2022. Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation was private. Joan and her late husband Marty (KPD) were very active in Kearny life. She was a...
Essex County Declares Code Blue
This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. On Friday, December 16th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced the Essex County’s Code Blue procedures are being activated because extreme cold weather in the forecast. The Code Blue will be in effect from Sunday, December 18th at 8 p.m. through Wednesday, December 21st at 8 a.m., nights only.
After 13+ years on council, Cardoso bids adieu
After more than 13 years of public service, Kearny Councilman Albino Cardoso is preparing to resume life as a private citizen. That will happen Dec. 31, when he completes his term of office as First Ward representative on the town governing body. Cardoso opted not to seek re-election and his replacement will be newcomer and fellow Democrat George Zapata.
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County
Road closures on Rt 22 continue for a paving and resurfacing project.Photo byMorristown Minute. Route 22 will see nightly lane closures this week, and going forward, for guide rail work in Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County. The work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project nearing completion.
Paterson gas station sold winning $92,000 lottery ticket
A Paterson gas station convenience store sold one of three winning Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery tickets, according to the New Jersey Lottery. Delta Convenience on McBride Avenue sold the ticket that matched five numbers drawn on Monday. Winning numbers were 11, 13, 18, 29, and 30 and the XTRA...
NYC weather: Is snow in the forecast for Christmas weekend?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ever gift a shovel? This could be the year. New York City could experience a white Christmas this week, and the potential snowfall could be accompanied by frigid temperatures during the holiday weekend. Meteorologists at AccuWeather are predicting a significant storm will evolve later this...
This Jersey City Woman is Giving Back to the Shelter She Once Lived In
A story of resilience and community comes out of Jersey City, and it comes in the form of 28-year-old Jalisa Williams. When Jalisa was just three years old, her family entered the York Street Project, a social services organization + shelter in Jersey City. Her mother’s ongoing battle with drug addiction and mental illness left her and her three children homeless. The family immediately found a home at York Street, and years later, Jalisa recalls her time at the center with fondness — so much so, that she has now returned to the shelter to work as a case manager. Jalisa is serving her community to help others experiencing the same traumas she once did. What’s more, she’s working to fight the stigmas surrounding homelessness — which, she says, is more than a housing issue. We spoke with Jalisa to learn more about the amazing work she’s doing with York Street and the path that led her there. Read on for our interview with Jalisa Williams and learn how you can help York Street Project this winter.
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
Is snowstorm possible for NYC Christmas weekend? Forecaster details early forecast.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A quiet start to the week before Christmas will segue into some wintry weather for those procrastinators looking to sneak in some last-minute shopping before Santa’s sleigh touches down on Staten Island. “I would suggest that if people have time off on Monday, Tuesday...
3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List
We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shop In Montclair
New Jersey native Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were spotted over the weekend shopping in the Garden State. The couple captured toting shopping bags around Montclair on Saturday, Dec. 17, NJ Advance Media reports. Priyanka posted an album to Instagram of a mirror selfie and two photos holding...
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
