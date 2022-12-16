Read full article on original website
Related
daycreekhowl.org
New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents
Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
nbcpalmsprings.com
Southern California Overdue for Earthquake, Experts Urge Preparedness
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked parts of Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving at least two people dead and thousands in the dark. Now experts say it’s only a matter of time before an earthquake hits Southern California. “We’re well overdue by a couple hundred years so we need...
sdvoice.info
COVID-19 Update: What California Seniors 50+ Need to Know About Latest Vaccine
Physicians and public health officials are raising alarms about a “tripledemic” happening as the holiday travel season approaches. Communities around California are susceptible to infection by new COVID-19 variants, the seasonal flu, and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). People who are vulnerable to serious infection, especially those over...
What goes in a green bin? Many are still confused about the organic waste law
The new organic waste law is meant to address California's aggressive climate goals, and people want to do their part... they're just not sure how.
California Phone Users Get $25 Or $100 From Settlement Fund
California is one of the most expensive states to call home. It is well-known that everything from gas to rent costs more in California. The settlement money is sure to help people affected by the issue to get redress. Claimants can use the cash as they choose to help with their high costs of living.
Register With the County for Emergency Notifications
In cases of impending danger the Riverside and/or San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire Departments send high-speed mass notifications via telephone and text messages. In an effort to quickly communicate information about what is occurring. This system is known as the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS). The counties use a...
Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response
FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Accused of Distributing Fentanyl via the Mail
A 37-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl out of his Hemet apartment, sending packets of the substance via U.S. mail, was in federal custody Monday. Ignacio Alcala was arrested last week following an investigation involving the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and U.S. Postal Service. Alcala was federally charged with...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Volunteers Needed to Join Countywide Effort to Tally Number of Homeless
(CNS) – Members of faith-based groups, churches, civic affairs organizations, public agencies, student bodies and many others are needed for Riverside County’s 2023 point-in-time homeless count, with officials Tuesday asking all those interested in taking part next month to sign up. “Riverside County and the Continuum of Care...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana residents will be able to consume marijuana at lounges and events as of Jan. 1
The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in October to amend the municipal code as well as tax rates related to cannabis retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The new ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Voters approved these new measures, which will lower tax rates...
newportbeachindy.com
Hoag is First Hospital in OC to Perform Breakthrough Treatment Option for Patients with Severe COPD or Emphysema
Hoag is the first hospital in Orange County to perform a new lung valve treatment on a patient with severe COPD (chronic pulmonary obstructive disease) and emphysema. The procedure has the potential to benefit a number of patients in Orange County who suffer from major quality of life issues related to shortness of breath.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Hospitalizations Surpass December 2021 Levels
This week, Los Angeles County remains in the High Community Level based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designation, despite a decrease in reported cases. There was an average of nearly 2,920 cases reported per day, a nearly 20% decrease from the 7-day average of 3,639 cases reported per day last week.
California witness says giant star-like object hovered under 200 feet
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A California witness at Vacaville reported watching a 100-foot-tall, star-like object hovering under 200 feet off the ground at about 7:01 p.m. on November 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
sfstandard.com
The ‘Tripledemic’ is Here—But Which Virus is the Worst in NorCal?
Winter flu season is back with a vengeance this year, except this time, it’s not just one disease causing a surge in illnesses and hospitalizations—it’s three. Dubbed a “tripledemic” by public health officials, San Francisco and cities across the country are getting hit by a triple-whammy of respiratory illnesses: common influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid.
The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
A new article in Atlantic magazine lays bare the real reason California and other blue states have a homeless crisis while red states don't.
New laws for Californians go into effect at the end of the month
At the end of this mouth, the state of California issued several new laws, and It belongs to many segments of society. Court hammer and books. judgment and law conceptPhoto byphoto by racool-studio.
More stimulus payments being sent out in California
holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
kyma.com
Riverside County authorities seize 18.5 kg of fentanyl
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Riverside County Gang Impact Team (GIT) had seized 18.5 kilograms of fentanyl. According to a press release, the GIT team collaborated with the U.S. Postal Service to investigate the illegal shipping though the U.S. mail. Through the U.S. Postal Service's earlier investigation, the team...
DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley
According to the Department of Justice data, crime reports are down in Desert Hot Springs between the years 2001 and 2021. "I honestly feel like you don't really see a lot of crime," says Pattie Cruz, owner of Kali Certified Flowers. Kali-certified flowers have been a family business in desert hot springs for eight years. Cruz has The post DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0