Riverside County, CA

New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents

Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Southern California Overdue for Earthquake, Experts Urge Preparedness

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked parts of Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving at least two people dead and thousands in the dark. Now experts say it’s only a matter of time before an earthquake hits Southern California. “We’re well overdue by a couple hundred years so we need...
COVID-19 Update: What California Seniors 50+ Need to Know About Latest Vaccine

Physicians and public health officials are raising alarms about a “tripledemic” happening as the holiday travel season approaches. Communities around California are susceptible to infection by new COVID-19 variants, the seasonal flu, and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). People who are vulnerable to serious infection, especially those over...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Register With the County for Emergency Notifications

In cases of impending danger the Riverside and/or San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire Departments send high-speed mass notifications via telephone and text messages. In an effort to quickly communicate information about what is occurring. This system is known as the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS). The counties use a...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response

FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Hemet Man Accused of Distributing Fentanyl via the Mail

A 37-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl out of his Hemet apartment, sending packets of the substance via U.S. mail, was in federal custody Monday. Ignacio Alcala was arrested last week following an investigation involving the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and U.S. Postal Service. Alcala was federally charged with...
HEMET, CA
Volunteers Needed to Join Countywide Effort to Tally Number of Homeless

(CNS) – Members of faith-based groups, churches, civic affairs organizations, public agencies, student bodies and many others are needed for Riverside County’s 2023 point-in-time homeless count, with officials Tuesday asking all those interested in taking part next month to sign up. “Riverside County and the Continuum of Care...
L.A. County Hospitalizations Surpass December 2021 Levels

This week, Los Angeles County remains in the High Community Level based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designation, despite a decrease in reported cases. There was an average of nearly 2,920 cases reported per day, a nearly 20% decrease from the 7-day average of 3,639 cases reported per day last week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The ‘Tripledemic’ is Here—But Which Virus is the Worst in NorCal?

Winter flu season is back with a vengeance this year, except this time, it’s not just one disease causing a surge in illnesses and hospitalizations—it’s three. Dubbed a “tripledemic” by public health officials, San Francisco and cities across the country are getting hit by a triple-whammy of respiratory illnesses: common influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
More stimulus payments being sent out in California

holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
CALIFORNIA STATE
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Riverside County authorities seize 18.5 kg of fentanyl

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Riverside County Gang Impact Team (GIT) had seized 18.5 kilograms of fentanyl. According to a press release, the GIT team collaborated with the U.S. Postal Service to investigate the illegal shipping though the U.S. mail. Through the U.S. Postal Service's earlier investigation, the team...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley

According to the Department of Justice data, crime reports are down in Desert Hot Springs between the years 2001 and 2021. "I honestly feel like you don't really see a lot of crime," says Pattie Cruz, owner of Kali Certified Flowers. Kali-certified flowers have been a family business in desert hot springs for eight years. Cruz has The post DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

