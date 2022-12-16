ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Husband put 'family in danger,' Madalina's mother told detective

New details obtained by Queen City News show the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari believed her husband put her family in danger. Husband put ‘family in danger,’ Madalina’s mother …. New details obtained by Queen City News show the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari believed...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD

The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved …. The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search...
GASTONIA, NC
abcnews4.com

Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman charged in connection to crash that left pedestrian dead

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Asheville has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian back on June 3. Police said Joanna Guy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on College Street when she tried to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive. While making the turn, Guy ended up hitting David Vanderhost, 63, who was trying to cross the intersection around 1:21 p.m. on June 3.
ASHEVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance

Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
CORNELIUS, NC
WLOS.com

1 arrested, 1 wanted after 2 people found dead in gas station parking lot

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One person has been arrested and another is wanted in Buncombe County after authorities say two people were found dead early Monday morning. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, just before 7 a.m., two people were found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 400 Mills Gap Road in Fletcher. Both people had gunshot wounds.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills 1 in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash early Sunday morning in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive. Troopers said a Cadillac was traveling south when they crossed the center line and traveled off the left side […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
fortmillsun.com

Again! Thief Targets Another Victim at Planet Fitness in Tega Cay

Criminals targeted another victim who was inside Planet Fitness in Tega Cay, busting a passenger side window Monday evening to steal a woman’s purse and work bag, authorities said. The 34-year-old woman was inside the gym for less than a half hour when she got an alert on her...
TEGA CAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy