2 dead in early morning shooting in western North Carolina
Two people were found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle at a gas station in Buncombe County.
‘A heavy heart’: 21-year veteran Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies, Chief says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A longtime officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died, Chief Johnny Jennings announced Wednesday. CMPD said Officer Dean Lauber had been with the department since 2001. “It’s with a heavy heart that I share the passing of CMPD Officer Dean Lauber,” the...
Husband put 'family in danger,' Madalina's mother told detective
New details obtained by Queen City News show the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari believed her husband put her family in danger.
Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD
The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road.
Victim identified in fatal Augusta Road shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to the report of a shooting on Augusta Road near White Horse Road in Greenville around 10:30AM Monday.
Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back
Man charged in connection to deadly shooting at Spartanburg Co. hotel
A woman died following a shooting Monday night at a Spartanburg County hotel.
Woman charged in connection to crash that left pedestrian dead
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Asheville has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian back on June 3. Police said Joanna Guy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on College Street when she tried to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive. While making the turn, Guy ended up hitting David Vanderhost, 63, who was trying to cross the intersection around 1:21 p.m. on June 3.
New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance
Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl's mother.
Young Asheville woman charged in crash that killed pedestrian, police say
A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian this past summer, police said Monday. David Vanderhorst, 63, was killed on June 3 as he walked on College Street in Asheville, according to Samantha Booth, with the Asheville Police Department. Booth said Joanna Guy, 23,...
4 teens accused of torching three-story home in Union County, deputies say
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are facing charges after a large, three-story house in a Weddington neighborhood was intentionally set on fire last month, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. The Wesley Chapel Fire Department said firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:18
Woman accused of causing multiple crashes, kidnapping driver, police say
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Caldwell County said they are looking for a woman accused of causing multiple crashes and then kidnapping another driver. Investigators said that kidnapping happened after Regina Davis crashed a stolen truck into another car along Highway 321 in Granite Falls early Saturday morning.
Deputies seek missing McDowell Co. woman
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating an Old Fort woman last seen on Friday, December 16.
Man stabbed to death in Alexander County home; girlfriend charged, deputies say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Alexander County. Investigators were called around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the Ellendale community along Highway 64, west of Taylorsville. The victim was identified as Timothy Crane. Deputies said the suspect, Taylor
1 arrested, 1 wanted after 2 people found dead in gas station parking lot
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One person has been arrested and another is wanted in Buncombe County after authorities say two people were found dead early Monday morning. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, just before 7 a.m., two people were found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 400 Mills Gap Road in Fletcher. Both people had gunshot wounds.
Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Greenville Co.
A death investigation is underway in Greenville County after a person was found shot dead Monday morning.
Overnight crash kills 1 in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash early Sunday morning in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive. Troopers said a Cadillac was traveling south when they crossed the center line and traveled off the left side […]
Again! Thief Targets Another Victim at Planet Fitness in Tega Cay
Criminals targeted another victim who was inside Planet Fitness in Tega Cay, busting a passenger side window Monday evening to steal a woman's purse and work bag, authorities said. The 34-year-old woman was inside the gym for less than a half hour when she got an alert on her
