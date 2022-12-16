(The Center Square) - Summit Carbon Solutions is encouraged by the progress the company is making on a pipeline that would traverse five states. The company wants to construct and operate the pipeline to transport carbon from more than 30 ethanol plants to underground injection control facilities in North Dakota. The 2,000-mile pipeline dubbed the "Midwest Carbon Express," would also run through Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. About 469 miles would go through South Dakota.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO