Carbon pipeline project spanning five states moving forward
(The Center Square) - Summit Carbon Solutions is encouraged by the progress the company is making on a pipeline that would traverse five states. The company wants to construct and operate the pipeline to transport carbon from more than 30 ethanol plants to underground injection control facilities in North Dakota. The 2,000-mile pipeline dubbed the "Midwest Carbon Express," would also run through Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. About 469 miles would go through South Dakota.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Indiana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois Year In Review: A look back at the 2022 election in Illinois
(The Center Square) – The 2022 general election in Illinois raised a host of hot button issues, including crime, public education and the economy. The marque race pitted Democrat incumbent J.B. Pritzker as the victor against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey for governor. The amount of money raised for...
Ohio closer to creating office to monitor potential federal overreach
(The Center Square) – Ohio is one step away from having a dedicated office to monitor a presidential administration for potential abuse or overreach. New legislation recently passed by the General Assembly that waits on a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine would create the Tenth Amendment Center with the office of the Ohio Solicitor General. The idea, according to Attorney General Dave Yost, would be to help insure government power remains checked.
Georgia education officials cite education loss as a top priority for 2023
(The Center Square) — Georgia education officials say they plan to address lost learning opportunities stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. But a leading Georgia nonprofit says state lawmakers should pass legislation to give parents more educational choices, saying the pandemic proved the "one-size-fits-all" model no longer works. "As we...
‘Crypto bros’ made big donations to Iowa Democrats in 2022
DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats this year received multiple donations — including one for a quarter-million dollars — from former leaders of a now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company whose leader faces federal fraud charges. The Iowa Democratic Party said Wednesday it is looking into a $250,000 campaign donation from...
Twitter can give Ohio quick election fact-checking ability
(The Center Square) – Ohioans can now fact-check for themselves the tidal wave of election truths, myths and everything in between regarding elections in the state through a new messaging platform, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced. LaRose is calling the new digital outreach initiative using Twitter, Facebook and...
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and State Representative Daryl Deshotel to pursue legislation to ban TikTok on state devices
BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and District 28 State Representative Daryl Deshotel announced that they would pursue legislation in 2023 to ban TikTok on all state-owned devices. “TikTok is a clear and present danger to our national security and election integrity,” Representative Deshotel said....
Alabama using federal funding to combat homelessness
(The Center Square) – Combating homelessness is the focus of a new Alabama investment. Alabama has awarded $2.65 million, Gov. Kay Ivey said, from the federal Emergency Solution Grants program that will be utilized to support state residents who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The funding will be put to work to help those individuals and families obtain shelter and other state services.
Indiana Borough calls it a year, calls off Tuesday work session
Indiana Borough Council canceled the monthly agenda work session that would have been held Tuesday night, as well as all committee meetings this month except for Monday night’s Community Development Committee meeting. Council’s next meeting will be the monthly voting session scheculed Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. in council...
Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are urging Louisianans to plan for an Arctic outbreak expected to move into the state beginning Thursday and continuing through the Christmas holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
Middle District U.S. Attorney collects $6.8 million in criminal, civil actions
ALBANY — U.S Attorney Peter D. Leary announced that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia collected $6,814,729.05 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2022. Of this amount, $3,382,503.60 was collected in criminal actions and $3,432,225.45 was collected in civil actions. Further, the...
Bluecup Ventures appeals decision to deny warehouse in Wilkes-Barre Twp.
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Twp. Council’s decision last month to deny Bluecup Venture’s plans to build a distribution center along Interstate 81 runs contrary to previous decisions to grant the project a tax break and rezone the proposed area to allow warehouses, the company argued in an appeal filed Tuesday in Luzerne County Court.
Wilkes-Barre City Council approves fire station renovation project
WILKES-BARRE — City council approved funding for a $1.55 million renovation project at the East Ross Street headquarters of the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department on Tuesday. The fire station, built right after the devastating Agnes flood of June 1972, is showing its age, fire Chief Jay Delaney and City Administrator Charles McCormick told council members.
Red Cross seeks volunteers as response to Louisiana tornadoes continues
NEW ORLEANS — The American Red Cross of Louisiana is continuing to work with partners to support Louisiana residents whose lives have been turned upside down by devastating tornadoes last week. Nearly 40 trained Red Cross workers are currently supporting relief efforts. With the help of partners, the Red...
Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge
Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
Abbott provides update on Texas' cold weather preparedness
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday provided an update on the State of Texas' cold weather response ahead of the polar vortex that is expected to impact Texas beginning Thursday and lasting through the Christmas holiday weekend. With little-to-no precipitation expected, Texans across the state should prepare for...
Uncertain Floating Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to Caddo Lake
UNCERTAIN — The annual Uncertain Floating Christmas Parade returned Saturday to Caddo Lake, bringing holiday cheer to residents and tourists. “It’s a tradition that’s been going over 40 years,” Uncertain Mayor Judye Patterson said of the annual parade. “All of our people and tourists … they...
