George J. Hetro, 88, of West Wyoming, passed away peacefully with his girls by his side Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was born in Exeter, son of the late George and Anna Yatsko Hetro. He attended Exeter schools and went on to serve his country as a United States Marine. He was employed as a carpenter and a millwright and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union 445 for most of his life. George loved fishing and hunting. For the last 40 years, he spent every weekend possible at the cabin on Saxe’s Pond, which he shared with his wife and family. It was their home away from home. George belonged to several pool and dart leagues around the valley and was a skillful and exceptional player. He received many trophies for his accomplishments. George loved his family, especially his wife, Barbara, dearly. She was the light of his life. He cherished his relationships with Barbara’s five girls, whom he raised as his own. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will truly be missed and will never ever be forgotten. George taught us all how to laugh with his animated life stories that he told. He would not want us to cry and be sad for him now but remember those times and be happy and laugh and remember the joy he brought to our lives.

WEST WYOMING, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO