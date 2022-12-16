ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcadoo, PA

Bethlehem OKs 2023 budget with no tax increase

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night approved Mayor J. William Reynolds' 2023 budget that holds the line on property taxes. The $102.4 million spending plan offers a 19.14 millage rate for Northampton County residents and a 6.05 millage rate for Lehigh County residents. City Council approved...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Phillipsburg gets largest grant in its history, millions to rehabilitate sewer pump

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg just received the largest grant in town history. It's getting $3.3 million in federal funds to put toward infrastructure. "We don't see the pipes underground that give us clean water and take away the waste, and when the government doesn't invest in that, year after year after year, terrible things happen that I don't need to mention on this show," said Congressman Tom Malinowski.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Bluecup Ventures appeals decision to deny warehouse in Wilkes-Barre Twp.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Twp. Council’s decision last month to deny Bluecup Venture’s plans to build a distribution center along Interstate 81 runs contrary to previous decisions to grant the project a tax break and rezone the proposed area to allow warehouses, the company argued in an appeal filed Tuesday in Luzerne County Court.
Crews fight fire at mobile homes in Centre Twp.

CENTRE TWP., Pa. - Crews were fighting a fire among mobile homes in Centre Township, Berks County Tuesday night. The fire broke out at the intersection of Jungle Road and Boundary Road. Three mobile homes were involved. A propane tank also caught fire, which crews let burn out. Central Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge

Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
SCRANTON, PA
George J. Hetro

George J. Hetro, 88, of West Wyoming, passed away peacefully with his girls by his side Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was born in Exeter, son of the late George and Anna Yatsko Hetro. He attended Exeter schools and went on to serve his country as a United States Marine. He was employed as a carpenter and a millwright and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union 445 for most of his life. George loved fishing and hunting. For the last 40 years, he spent every weekend possible at the cabin on Saxe’s Pond, which he shared with his wife and family. It was their home away from home. George belonged to several pool and dart leagues around the valley and was a skillful and exceptional player. He received many trophies for his accomplishments. George loved his family, especially his wife, Barbara, dearly. She was the light of his life. He cherished his relationships with Barbara’s five girls, whom he raised as his own. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will truly be missed and will never ever be forgotten. George taught us all how to laugh with his animated life stories that he told. He would not want us to cry and be sad for him now but remember those times and be happy and laugh and remember the joy he brought to our lives.
WEST WYOMING, PA

